Billy Graham’s pastor grandson denies vulgar act on plane in case of mistaken identity

The grandson of religious leader Billy Graham was forced to deny he was the pastor who performed a vulgar act on a plane passenger in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

The Rev Will Graham took to Twitter to deny he was involved in the bizarre incident and had not even been on the flight at the time.

“I was not on a plane, pure and simple, and I certainly wasn’t involved in the sort of thing they’re suggesting,” he tweeted.

Now it has been reported that it was the Rev Danny Chalmers who was charged with disorderly conduct for the allegedly urinating on a passenger on a flight from Las Vegas Detroit, according to the Religion News Service.

Mr Chalmers, a charismatic Christian minister from Durham, North Carolina, had a bad reaction to sleeping medication and was sleep walking at the time of the incident, his wife told RNS.

“He has or would never intentionally hurt anyone,” said Shara Chalmers.

“He has never done this before and will never take more sleeping medicine.

“He has written the passenger and taken full responsibility, repented, asked forgiveness and asked if there was anything he can do to make things right, as it was obviously traumatic for her.”

The wife of a North Carolina pastor accused of disorderly conduct during a flight from Las Vegas to Detroit says he had a bad reaction to sleeping medication.



Alicia Beverly was the woman who woke up on the flight to find the pastor urinating on her, according to Detroit’s Fox 2 channel.

”I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up," Alicia said.

"By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I’m like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!”

The FBI had previously confirmed that a man was arrested and given a court date but had not released his name. He had been described only as a “well-known pastor”, which had apparently given rise to speculation about his identity.