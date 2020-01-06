Billy Porter takes over Golden Globes red carpet in amazing feather look originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Billy Porter made a grand entrance in a dramatic red carpet look at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The actor, who is nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series drama for his work on "Pose," wore a custom white look from designer Alex Vinash for the big night.

This is Porter's second Golden Globe nomination. He was nominated in the same category last year, but lost to Richard Madden, who took home the award for his performance in "Bodyguard."

The official Golden Globes Twitter account shared a first look at Porter showing off his feathered look.

The actor appeared with husband Adam Smith on the carpet.

Porter is known for his eccentric red carpet looks. He showed off an equally daring look on the carpet at the 2019 Globes when he wore a suit that featured a pink jeweled cape from Randi Rahm Couture.

In response to fans and critics alike referring to Porter as a "fashion icon," the star said he was "humbled."

"I'm still taking it all in," he told ABC Radio in an interview in May 2019. "I would never say that about myself but other people are saying it about me. So I receive it."

"I've always been a fashion person," he added. "I've always wanted to have an impact in fashion. So it's a dream come true."