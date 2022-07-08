Billy Ray Turner sentenced to life in prison for killing of ex-NBA star Lorenzen Wright

Billy Ray Turner was sentenced Friday to life in prison, plus 25 additional years for killing former NBA star and Memphis native Lorenzen Wright and other related convictions.

Turner, a 51-year-old landscaper from Collierville, was convicted of premeditated first-degree murder in March, along with attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

A judge handed down 25 years stemming from conspiracy and attempted first-degree murder convictions. Those two sentences will be served concurrently with each other, but consecutive to the life sentence.

Additionally, Turner is serving a 16-year sentence from 2019 when he entered a guilty plea for possession of a weapon as a felon. In total, he will serve a life sentence plus 41 years.

Wright was killed in Summer 2010 after being shot multiple times. He was 34-years-old when he died and the case has since become a point of interest in the sports community, with an abundance of documentaries stemming from it.

Turner would not be indicted until December 2017, a month after authorities announced they had located the murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi.

Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife, Sherra Wright, lost a parole bid in May. She's serving a 30-year sentence for her role in orchestrating the killing of the former University of Memphis and Memphis Grizzlies star.

Sherra Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit attempted first-degree murder. She is eligible for parole again in May 2027. If Sherra Wright serves out her full sentence, she will be released on June 8, 2046 at the age of 75.

A motion has been filed by Turner's legal team for a new trial set for August 5th according to the Shelby County District Attorney's spokesman Larry Buser.

