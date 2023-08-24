Billy Vunipola must prove to Steve Borthwick he is worth the trouble

There is a case to be made for Billy Vunipola being the single most important player in determining England’s fortunes.

The stats show that when he fires, England fire. His best years for gain-line success coincided with England’s most successful recent years, in 2016 and 2017 when they embarked upon their 18-match unbeaten run, and in 2019 when they reached the World Cup final. No other English forward offers his promise of go-forward that powers the entire side, which is why Steve Borthwick selected him as his only specialist No 8 in his World Cup squad. This was a considerable show of faith by Borthwick in the 30-year-old for several reasons.

As Vunipola himself outlined to Telegraph Sport, there was a regrettable episode between the pair at the warm-weather training camp in Treviso. Borthwick declined to select him in his first Six Nations squad on account of his poor form in the 2022 autumn internationals. Vunipola was also coming off surgery from a knee injury he suffered in April. Only a floundering Tory home secretary could have survived a bigger vote of confidence. So, it was unfortunate to say the least that Vunipola followed his captain Owen Farrell’s lead in receiving a suspension for a red card that will rule him out of the final tune-up against Fiji and the opening World Cup fixture against Argentina.

Borthwick has lost his entire 8-9-10 axis after scrum half Jack van Poortvliet’s ankle injury for his biggest pool stage match. Like Farrell, Vunipola’s suspension, which can be reduced from three games to two following attendance at tackle school, is short enough to allow him to remain within the squad, with Saracens’ Tom Willis the next cab off the rank. But make no mistake, Vunipola needs to repay Borthwick several times over. Like a spluttering generator, Vunipola is struggling to produce the same power output that he once did.

Admittedly, two games against Wales and Ireland represents a limited sample size, but Vunipola’s gain-line success of 20 per cent is by far the lowest of his career. Back in 2016, it was getting over the gain line two in every three carries at 67 per cent, but that has steadily declined. His average for carries over the gain line (2.1), tackles (6.4) and dominant tackles (0) are also career lows. It is no coincidence that England’s attack has suffered with so little quick ball being generated from their main ball-carrier. Some of this is to be expected. Vunipola is a player who needs game time to build up a head of steam, particularly after a four-month lay-off.

Vunipola can spark England into life if he rediscovers that old fire

But, given Borthwick’s effusive praise that Vunipola was the “fittest I’ve ever seen him”, it is disappointing that the Saracen looked out on his feet in the 29-10 defeat by Ireland last week. His red-card offence, a high shot on prop Andrew Porter, was a tackle borne far more of tiredness than malice. So, now Vunipola must generate his – and England’s – momentum from a standing start in the pool stages. It is unfair to solely expect the No 8 to single-handedly put their team on the front foot, much as it would be wrong to solely ascribe the scrum’s success to a tighthead prop. Yet there is no escaping that the No 8 remains the focal point for the side, and are expected to shoulder that ball-carrying burden, especially into heavy traffic.

This is a mantle that Vunipola must seize as readily as he did when Eddie Jones gave him the rocket-fuel of self-confidence in that stellar 2016. Of course, Vunipola is now seven years older, with all the strains and scars that come with running into a human brick wall for a living. No 8s have to reinvent themselves, if they are to enjoy long-lasting careers. The great Kieran Read, for example, did far more of the close quarter work rather than lurking in the wide channels in the autumn of his days as an All Black.

By contrast, Vunipola is not able to start hanging out on the wing but whether through footwork or offloading – a skill he has yet to put to use under Borthwick – he has to consistently get over the gain line if he cannot win the initial contact. Borthwick will examine alternative options such as Lewis Ludlam and Ben Earl to fill Vunipola’s shoes against Fiji and Argentina. But, for much of the past decade, whenever an England coach has looked elsewhere at No 8, they quickly come back to Vunipola, whose bouts of introspection can quickly stray into self-flagellation.

However unintentional, Vunipola will know he let his team-mates, and especially Borthwick, down with his red card. There is plenty of time to make amends after Argentina, but only if he rediscovers that old fire.

