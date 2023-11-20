Billy Wagner's 2024 murder trial will stay in Pike County

George "Billy" Wagner III will be tried in Pike County as the judge in his murder case on Monday ruled against his request for a change of venue.

The spring murder trial of George "Billy" Wagner III will stay in Pike County, with the judge in the case on Monday ruling against Wagner's request for a change of venue.

If the jury selection process in Wagner's trial "reveals that a fair and impartial jury cannot be secured," Wagner can renew his call for a new location, according to visiting judge R. Alan Corbin's order.

Wagner argued that excessive media attention to the 2016 Pike County massacres – including the fall 2022 trial of his son, George IV – would make seating undecided jurors in Pike County difficult.

“The court finds that media coverage has not been so ‘blatantly prejudicial’ that jurors cannot be expected to be able to shut such publicity from their sight,” Corbin’s order says.

Corbin earlier set May 6, 2024, as the start of Billy Wagner's trial. During an October hearing on the change of venue motion, the judge said he’d hold eight weeks on his calendar for the case.

Visiting Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge R. Alan Corbin, in ruling against a change of venue in George "Billy" Wagner III's murder case, said he will question potential jurors thoroughly to "assure that the defendant receives a fair and impartial trial."

Wagner III is facing the same 22 charges his son did in the shooting deaths of seven members of Pike County’s Rhoden family and one future member.

Wagner IV was convicted on all counts after a 13-week trial, sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences and 121 additional years. His mother and brother took deals with the state in 2021 and switched their pleas in the case to guilty.

In the latest media coverage of the one of Ohio's largest-ever criminal cases, Oxygen TV this weekend releases a three-part docuseries titled “The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre.” Two episodes air Friday with the third on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Where will Billy Wagner be tried for Pike County massacre?