Biloxi Diocese names Gulfport native as superintendent of schools

Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III named Jennifer Broadus the superintendent of Catholic Schools and said he was pleased she accepted the position.

“Her years of dedication to our Catholic school students, families, faculty and staff members while serving as teacher and as principal speak well of her abilities,” said Kihneman in an announcement released Tuesday. “She has shown that she can meet others where they are, inspire with her leadership and walk with them to encourage them to grow as disciples of Jesus, and to grow as educators and leaders.”

Broadus will take over for Mike Ladner, interim superintendent of schools, this summer. She has been the principal of St. James Catholic School in Gulfport for the last 18 years.

“Having served in the role of school administrator for the past 18 years, I have grown to respect and appreciate the work that our principals do each and every day,” Broadus said. “I look forward to continuing my work in the diocese and having the opportunity to support our principals.”

Broadus, a native of Gulfport, has spent her entire educational career in the Diocese of Biloxi.

Her teaching career began in 1990 at St. John High School in Gulfport. For her six-year tenure, she taught several grade levels and subjects, including religion, social studies and algebra.

In 1996, Broadus started teaching kindergarten at St. James Catholic School. She taught kindergarten and third grade at the school until 2005 when she became principal of the school.

She said she is excited about her new role.

“I am honored to continue working in the Diocese of Biloxi and I look forward to serving in my new role as superintendent,” Broadus said. “I am excited for the opportunity to support our mission of forming Intentional Disciples and to foster the legacy of academic excellence in the Diocese of Biloxi.”

Broadus, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Southern Mississippi, said her primary goals as superintendent are to:

Story continues

▪ Form Intentional Disciples of Jesus Christ

▪ Enhance the legacy of academic excellence

▪ Support pastors, administrators, faculty, staff, students, and families

▪ Form partnerships with schools, parishes and families for Faith formation

▪ Share and witness her faith

Jennifer and Steve Broadus were married 35 years ago at St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport, where they remain active parishioners. The couple serves as Eucharistic ministers and parish committee members. They were also youth group leaders for a time.

The Broadus family includes four children and one daughter-in-law. All of the Broadus children attended St. James Catholic School and St. Patrick Catholic High School in Biloxi.