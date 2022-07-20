Biloxi elementary school principal arrested on campus, faces 3 felony fraud charges

A Biloxi School District principal was arrested Wednesday on three felony charges.

Melissa Dawn Nance, 56, was arrested during meetings as the school district prepared for the upcoming school year. She is listed on the Nichols Elementary School website as the principal.

Nance is charged with three felonies — conspiracy, intent to defraud and making fraudulent statements and representations.

She is being held without bond at the Harrison County jail.

The state Attorney General’s Office is listed as the arresting agency and Nance is on a hold for Yalobusha County officials.

Water Valley School District and Coffeeville School District are in Yalobusha County.

The Attorney General’s Office, Biloxi Schools and Yalobusha Sheriff’s Office have not returned calls seeking comment.