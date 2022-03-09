Biloxi man accused in woman’s murder had a history of ‘physical violence,’ family says

Gary Wayne Wallace was drunk and slurring his words when he got on the phone with a 911 dispatcher to ask for help for a girlfriend he’s accused of beating to death, according to testimony in his murder trial this week.

When Biloxi police Officer Robert Dronet got to the couple’s apartment on Judge Sekul Avene shortly before midnight on May 21, 2019. he noticed the lights were out. But, after he knocked, an obviously hysterical Wallace answered the door.

Wallace appeared to be crying and laughing at the same time when the officer encountered him, according to testimony.

“Go, go,” Wallace told the officer, directing Dronet to a back bedroom where the police officer found Penny Laine Clark, a 45-year-old twin sister and mother of two, face up and dying on a cold tile floor.

Clark was naked with the exception of a T-shirt that had been pulled up around her neck and shoulders, the officer said, exposing fresh bruising and other injuries to her body. In addition, the officer said, Clark had a black eye and blood seeping from her nose and mouth.

Despite attempts to save her, Clark died at Merit Health in Biloxi a short time after police and paramedics got to the scene.

That and other testimony came out Tuesday in Wallace’s first-degree murder trial in Harrison County Circuit Court in Biloxi.

Assistant district attorneys George Huffman and Alison Baker contend Clark was the victim of homicide because of injuries consistent with an alleged violent attack involving domestic violence.

Defense attorneys Alan Green, Angela Broun and Phill Wittman are challenging the prosecutor’s claims.

Blood on the walls and floor

When Biloxi police got the scene, the couple’s bedroom left clues of the alleged attack that happened there.

In police body camera footage from the scene, blood could be seen on the white sheets and pillows on the bed and other blood was on the tile floor next to Clark’s body.

The police officer said additional blood splatter was seen on a bedroom wall next to a calendar that hung there, with more found on a hallway wall next to a thermostat.

Police also found a blood stain on the bathroom floor.

Police noted and pictures showed at the trial a bloodied cut on Wallace’s hand between two of his fingers. In earlier reports, police had also reported finding additional blood-splattered under Wallace’s left arm and right bicep, with additional blood on the tip of his nose.

A 911 call for help

Wallace called 911 around 11:45 p.m. the night of the killing.

When asked when he last saw Clark conscious and alert prior to making the call, he didn’t specify a time, instead telling police it had been “about an hour and a half ago, two hours, three hours” earlier.

But when Wallace did make the call, a 911 dispatcher said he seemed upset and eager to try to get help for Clark.

It was during that call, the dispatcher said, that she transferred Wallace to emergency medical personnel to walk him through how to perform CPR on Clark in an attempt to save her.

In a recording of the 911 call, Wallace could be heard counting, ‘’one, two, three” as he purportedly performed chest compressions on Clark.

Police got the scene shortly thereafter

Alcohol and a history of violence

When the police investigation first began, Wallace’s sister told police her brother had a history of physical violence. She even noted that she had to break up a fight between Wallace and Clark about a week earlier when she reported seeing her brother holding Clark in a “neckhold.”

The day of Clark’s death, the sister told police she and her husband had gone to the couple’s apartment to drop off some clothes and to teach Clark how to make a chicken dish for Wallace.

Wallace, the prosecutors said, wanted his chicken cooked a certain way.

In pictures from the crime scene, the meal Clark had prepared sat on the stove untouched.

The sister and her husband had gone to the home earlier around 8:30 p.m. and later drove the couple to nearby Shell station because Wallace wanted to buy some more beer to drink.

The sister spent time teaching Clark how to prepare the chicken and then the sister and her husband left.

Suspect reacts to call from sister

After leaving the couple’s apartment that night, the sister told police she called the couple several times later that night, but couldn’t reach anyone until Wallace answered around 10:30 p.m.

She told police he sounded in good spirits, noted the couple had just had sex, and indicated everything was OK there.

But in affidavits filed early on in the investigation after Wallace’s arrest, the arresting offices noted that Wallace’s sister noticed bruising on Clark prior to the day of her death.

Wallace’s sister said she tried to get Clark to tell how she got the injury but said Clark wouldn’t say because she feared Wallace would overhear the conversation.

Testimony in the trial continues Wednesday.