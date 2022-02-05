Biloxi man charged with first-degree murder after woman’s death

Police have arrested a Biloxi man on a first-degree murder charge.

At about 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Rodenberg Avenue to check on a woman. Officers found the woman dead inside the apartment, and saw signs of a struggle.

Through an investigation, Pitipong Daengbunga, 37, of Biloxi was developed as a suspect and taken into custody. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued an arrest warrant for Daengbunga, and set a $1 million bond. Daengbunga was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department.

