Biloxi man faces 10 years for trashing Scarlet Pearl Casino hotel room. Here are the details

A Biloxi man was arrested for allegedly trashing a casino hotel room.

The incident happened at the Scarlet Pearl Casino last July. Casino security officers discovered a room rented by Kelvin Voneric Skinner, 29, was in “complete disarray with extensive damage to the furnishings, appliances, walls and electrical components,” according to a press release issued by D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles.

Damage to the room amounted to more than $15,000.

Because the room was found deserted, the hotel called the police for a welfare check on the person who had rented it.

D’Iberville detectives later issued a warrant for Skinner’s arrest. The Biloxi Police Department arrested Skinner for the outstanding warrant on Saturday.

Skinner was charged with malicious mischief, a felony offense that could mean up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and booked with a $20,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain pending an initial court appearance.