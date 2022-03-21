Biloxi man gets three life sentences in killings of 3 Mississippi jewelry store employees

A Biloxi man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty in the killings of three employees at a Hinds County business.

Josh Michael Garcia, 42, was sentenced to three life sentences in U.S District court in Jackson. He was also ordered to pay $35,070.40 in restitution. The sentencing was announced by U.S Attorney Darren J LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the FBI.

According to the news release, court documents showed Garcia and co-defendant Jamison Layne Townsend robbed Bill’s Coin and Jewelry on December 17, 2016. During the robbery, Garcia shot and killed the owner of the shop and two others who were working there at the time.

Garcia and Townsend would proceed to pawn five of the items stolen from the store later in the day.

Two days later, Garcia and Townsend led Tennessee Highway Patrol in a car chase on Interstate 24. They would escape driving at a high rate of speed.

On Dec 21, 2016, the duo was arrested in Greary County, Kansas. Their car was searched where numerous stolen items from Bill’s Coin and Jewelry were found, along with four firearms.

Garcia, nearly five years later on December 15, 2021, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm that resulted in the murder of three persons during the commission of a robbery.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Erin Chalk.