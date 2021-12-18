Biloxi man is held without bail on first-degree murder charge in double shooting

A Biloxi man is being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of two people Nov. 21 at Elmwood Apartments.

Biloxi police arrested Tyler Edwin Matthews, 26, on Friday, about a month after the shooting.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Nick Patano set bond at $250,000 for an aggravated assault warrant and issued no bond for a first-degree murder warrant. Matthews is being held at Harrison County jail.

The shooting happened at 10:50 p.m. Nov. 21 near the 2000 block of Lawrence Street, off east Pass Road.

Officers found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. She was identified as Mary Williamson, 39.

A man was found shot and injured in a separate location at Elmwood Apartments. He was taken from the scene to Merit Health Biloxi and later transferred to USA Hospital in Mobile.

Police said witness statements and evidence collected at the scene helped identify Matthews as a suspect.

The shooting happened at the same apartment complex where a 4-year-old child died in November, and that death remains under investigation

