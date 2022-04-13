Biloxi man who posed as a licensed physician gets prison for health care fraud

A Biloxi man who posed as a doctor at Coast Neurology in Biloxi is headed to prison for 2 1/2 years for a health care fraud scheme where he submitted false statements to get paid for Medicare patients.

U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel sentenced Douglas Christopher Gorman on Wednesday on a federal charge of providing false statements to illegally obtain health care payments.

In addition to the prison, the judge ordered Gorman to serve three years under post-release supervision and ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of just over $1.53 million.

Gorman admitted when he pleaded guilty that he had conspired with others between January 2016 and March 2019 to provide fraudulent statements to Medicare for reimbursement for patient treatments and prescriptions.

However, investigators learned Gorman had no medical license in Mississippi or elsewhere despite practicing as one at Coast Neurology in Biloxi when the alleged crimes occurred.

According to court records, Medicare reimbursed the physician for the treatments and prescriptions because they thought Gorman was a licensed physician providing the care.

The case is just one of many that resulted in health care fraud charges throughout Mississippi and included several Coast residents who had to serve time for the fraud.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn Van Buskirk prosecuted the case.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services investigated the case.