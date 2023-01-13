Biloxi man sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter

A Biloxi man was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Calvin Taylor after being convicted of manslaughter Thursday.

Taylor gave Christopher Bridges Gholar, 29, the maximum sentence for causing the death of Donald Beryl Ratcliff on April 26, 2021. Gholar assaulted Ratcliff while both men were housed at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. Ratcliff left the scene alive, but perished several days later from blunt force trauma to the head.

“This was a senseless act of violence, and our office remains committed to seeking justice for all crime victims, regardless of their status,” District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath stated in the press release sent out by the District Attorney’s Office Friday. “I hope that Judge Taylor’s imposition of the maximum sentence provides some sense of justice to Mr. Ratcliff’s family.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation led the investigation.

“We want to thank the MBI investigative team for their thorough investigation in this case,” Assistant District Attorney Bill Barrett said. “Our hearts go out to the Ratcliff family.”

Gholar’s 20-year manslaughter conviction will be served consecutively with the 13 years he is currently serving for an aggravated assault he committed in Harrison County.