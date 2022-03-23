Biloxi man sentenced for molesting two girls for months, leaving 1 victim pregnant

A Biloxi man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sexual battery of two children, District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Wednesday in a press release.

Laterrance Nathan, 43, pleaded guilty to two felony charges in court earlier this week before Judge Christopher Schmidt imposed the sentence.

Nathan molested two girls — ages 14 and 15 — over a period of several months in 2019, Parker said in the release. The victims did not initially come forward because they feared Nathan.

That changed in May 2020 after one of the girls learned she was pregnant. DNA testing confirmed Nathan as the father.

“The victims in this case have shown an unbelievable amount of strength through this difficult time,” prosecuting Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker said in the press release. “Children don’t always tell immediately when abuse is going on, especially when it occurs at the hands of a friend family member, or other trusted adult.”

Nathan will not be eligible for early release or parole.