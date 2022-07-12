Biloxi man will spend decades in prison after getting 13-year-old girl pregnant

A Biloxi man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for sexual battery after he impregnated a 13-year-old girl.

Antonio Cantrell Owens, 40, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt and must serve it day for day without the possibility of early release or parole, District Attorney W. Crosby Parker said in a press release.

The abuse was first discovered when the victim became pregnant. A DNA confirmed Owens was the father of the child.

Owens also admitted the sexual abuse to the victim’s mother, Parker said in the release.

“Crimes against children are the most heartbreaking,” said Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker, who prosecuted the case. “Not only do they steal a child’s innocence, but they also leave a permanent, unseen scar on a child’s mental well-being.”