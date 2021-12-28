Biloxi mom finds 2-year-old son unresponsive two days after Christmas

Biloxi police on Tuesday reported the death of a 2-year-old boy in the 300 block of St. Mary Boulevard.

The death is believed to have occurred around 6 a.m. on Monday, when the Police Department received a 911 call from the home.

Police say a woman reported that her 2-year-old son was unresponsive. First responders arrived on the scene and transported the child to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Biloxi police, the Harrison County coroner and the State Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. No criminal charges have been filed.

Biloxi police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Police Department’s Investigative Division at 228-435-6112, dispatch at 228-392-0641 or the Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.