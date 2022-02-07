Biloxi murder suspect has violent history of domestic violence, including attack on ex-wife

A Biloxi man charged in a woman’s stabbing death over the weekend had been released from state prison about four months earlier for violent assault on his ex-wife in Jones County, court records show.

Pitipong Daengbunga, 37, is currently held at the Harrison County jail on a $1 million bond. He is accused of the stabbing death of a woman, identified as Jamie Boggs, 42, at his apartment on Rodenburg Avenue.

About six years earlier, a Jones County grand jury indicted Daengbunga, a native of Thailand, on a charge of aggravated assault domestic violence related to a Dec. 18, 2015 attack on his then-wife.

A violent attack in Jones County

In the Jones County case, Daengbunga nearly killed his then-wife when he repeatedly beat her over the head with a rock, used his fingers to gouge out one of her eyes and gnawed off part of her nose, the charging documents said.

At the time of the 2015 attack, Daengbunga had already been twice convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence charges for other assaults on the same woman.

Before sentencing, the first victim wrote to tell prosecutors and the judge that she accepted a plea offer that prosecutors made to her ex-husband in exchange for his guilty plea.

The plea agreement called for Daengbunga to face a prison sentence of 20 years, with 10 years to serve and three years of post-release supervision, along with an agreement to pay restitution to the victim to help pay for her medical treatment.

Getting out of prison early

On March 28, 2018, Jones County Judge Dal Williamson sentenced him in that attack to 13 years in prison, with 10 years to serve and three years of post-release supervision.

However, Daengbunga only served about 3 years in prison. On Sept. 6, 2021, state prison records show he was released.

The state’s Department of Corrections notified Jones County authorities of his early release.

He moved to the Mississippi Coast after he got out of prison.

He was on parole when Biloxi police arrested him Saturday in the death of Boggs, a Pennsylvania native living in Biloxi at the time of her death.

Biloxi police found Boggs dead after responding to a call to do a welfare check on her at Daengbunga’s apartment on Rodenburg Avenue.

At the scene, Biloxi police found evidence of a struggle and Boggs dead inside.

In addition to a $1 million bond on the murder charge, a hold has been placed on Daengbunga by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

As a result of the MDOC hold, he will not be able to bond out of jail.

The domestic violence-related killing is the second reported this year.

In an unrelated case in Long Beach, Robert Oshinski was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the beating death of his wife, Ashley Barbara.

If you are a victim of domestic violence in South Mississippi and need help, you can call the crisis line at the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence at 1-800-800-1396.