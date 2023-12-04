Biloxi National Cemetery ‘lucky’ to avoid extensive damage in weekend truck incident

An investigation is underway after a crash caused damage in the Biloxi National Cemetery on Sunday.

According to cemetery director Alfred Maxwell, a Silverado pickup truck plowed through sections of the national cemetery around 3 p.m. on Sunday, damaging some headstones, a bench, a flag pole and some road signs. No one was hurt in the incident.

Damage caused by a pickup truck at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, after the pickup truck ran over several sections of the cemetery on Sunday.

A veteran was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Maxwell said, and the driver drove through several sections of the cemetery, before coming to a rest, damaging about 12 headstones in the process.

According to Maxwell, the initial suggestion was that the driver had a medical incident, but that is not known for sure. An investigation is ongoing to determine what happened. At the time of publication, the VA police department, which had investigated the incident, had not responded to questions.

Workers fix headstones at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, after a driver of a pickup truck ran them over on Sunday.

The cemetery dealt with some tornado damage previously, but according to Maxwell, this is the first time they’ve dealt with vehicular damage.

“We had just put wreaths up for the holidays on Saturday,” Maxwell said.

Debris from a pickup truck sit at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, after the pickup truck ran over several sections of the cemetery on Sunday.

On Monday workers were seen fixing the headstones and putting them back upright. According to Maxwell, most of the damage would be fixed by the end of the day, aside from one headstone that had to be replaced.

Maxwell said it was lucky that there was not more damage, as the truck drove over a section of flat headstones and wreaths that sustained no damage.