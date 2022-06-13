Biloxi woman arrested in hit and run that injured 9-year-old boy

A woman has been arrested for allegedly striking a 9-year-old boy with her car and leaving the scene in a hit and run.

According to a press release from the Biloxi Police Department, Brianna Nicole Chevalier, 27, of Biloxi was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.

She is being held at the Harrison County jail on a $100,000 bond.

The 9-year-old boy was hit at U.S 90 and Porter Avenue. The child was transported to USA Medical Center in Alabama and is expected to survive, although he is still undergoing treatment.

Police released a photo of a Chevrolet Camaro and asked the public to help identify the driver earlier in the day and later found it abandoned.

According to the press release, the investigation is ongoing.