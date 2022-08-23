Biloxi woman shot multiple times in officer-involved shooting dies in surgery, coroner says

A woman shot by a Biloxi police officer Monday night died during surgery at an area hospital, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald.

Switzer identified the victim as Mable Arrington, 42, of Biloxi.

The shooting occurred outside of a housing complex on Benachi Avenue at 9 p.m., the Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

Swizter said an autopsy will be performed on Arrington’s body on Wednesday.

Biloxi police have not yet said whether the officer involved in the shooting would be placed on leave.

The Sun Herald has reached out to BPD for comment.