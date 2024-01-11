Biltmore Forest Ramble home sells for $7 million; Buncombe County values it at half-price

ASHEVILLE – A December sale of a Ramble Biltmore Forest home home marked the second-priciest property transfer in Buncombe County last year. A previous appraisal from county tax assessors valued the home at half its sale price.

Buncombe County appraises its homes every four years. Its last reappraisal was 2021. The county is currently collecting information for its next reappraisal, which takes place in 2025.

The home, located at 12 Landsdowne Court, sold for $7 million Dec. 28. Buncombe County assessed the home at just under $3.5 million, less than half the value of its sale price. This was the first time that home was sold after construction in 2019.

This Landsdowne Court home sold for $7 million. Buncombe County valued it less than half the price.

More: European inspired ultra-expensive Buncombe County home for sale; How much is asking price?

The most expensive sale in Buncombe County, according to a Jan. 10 Sotheby’s news release, was another Biltmore Forest home, sold for $9.6 million. Buncombe County values the home at $2.6 million less than a third of its sale price. That home was last sold for $500,000 in 2013.

This follows a trend reported by the Citizen Times last year, indicating that Buncombe County government taxed homes in its jurisdiction far below their sale or asking prices in consequential years.

One of the largest discrepancies in properties was Deerhaven Gardens, a South Asheville mansion priced for $34 million but taxed at a $3.3 million value.

Buncombe County officials raised the taxable value to $6.3 million after the report.

In a Jan. 10 email to the Citizen Times, Keith Miller, the head of Buncombe County's tax assessment office, pinned the discrepancies on the lag between reappraisals conducted by the county.

"You cannot compare the asking prices or current sales prices to the 2021 assessment and have any expectation the two will be close to equal," Miller said. "New sales information will be part of the 2025 reappraisal."

Homes doubling in value in Buncombe County in a short amount of time is not uncommon. The Citizen Times recently reported that a home in Biltmore Park listed $5.8 million. It was previously sold in 2021 for $2.8 million and appraised by the county at $2.7 million.

The Landsdowne Court home sits on 1.88 acres of land. It has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms and two fireplaces. Built in 2019, the home has more than 8,400 square feet of living space. It has a four-car garage with a guest suite above it.

The owner of the property is KBI Investments at Arras LLC, which lists Kimberly Hite as its registered agent. That organization is a Limited Liability Corporation set up through another Asheville LLC.

More: Asheville housing market forecast: Will prices drop in 2024? Who won out in 2023?

The deck at Deerhaven

Asked about the layers of corporate ownership, Sotheby’s real estate agent Alejandro Bates would not disclose the identities of the buyers, saying that they valued privacy.

The Citizen Times reached out Sotheby’s real estate Marilyn Wright, who represented the sellers, for comment.

Bates said the floorplan resonated with his clients because of its expansiveness.

“Tasteful finishes are found throughout, including a cast stone fireplace and classic detailing. The property conveys a custom gourmet kitchen, wine cellar, state-of-the-art gym and glass elevator,” the news release said. “The primary suite is a spa-like haven and the screened back porch features a see-through fireplace, dining area, grill station, and a sitting area.”

More: Buncombe raises taxes on $25M mansion; still large tax gap in highest-end homes for sale

More: Mission Hospital sued, police body cams, homelessness fact checking: Citizen Times impacts

The median sale price for Buncombe County homes in November 2023 was $485,000 according to Redfin, a nearly 15% increase over the previous year.

Mitchell Black covers Buncombe County and health care for the Citizen Times. Email him at mblack@citizentimes.com or follow him on Twitter @MitchABlack. Please help support local journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Biltmore Forest Ramble home sells for $7 million