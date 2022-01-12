Biltong in the Mainstream: Hear From Co-Founder & CEO of Stryve Foods in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference with the Co-Founder & CEO of Stryve Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAX) to discuss distribution wins, price movements in the meat market, expanding facilities, adding capacity, product innovation, capital raised, and plans for the future. The event featured Stryve Co-Founder & CEO Joe Oblas joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone in a moderated video session lasting approximately 15 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL REPLAY

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets, and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites and through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

Story continues

Messr. Oblas discussed:

Distribution wins (Wal-Mart, Costco, 7-Eleven, Speedway, etc.)

Optimistic movements in meat prices

Expanding facilities and adding capacity

Product innovation

Capital raised

Plans for the future

About the Speakers:

Joe Oblas is Stryve’s co-founder and has served as its Chief Executive Officer and Director since November 2017. Prior to founding Stryve, Mr. Oblas was the co-founder, Chief Operating Officer and Director of ProSupps USA, a successful sports nutrition brand, from November 2007 until December 2016. Prior to ProSupps, Mr. Oblas co-founded Juice Stop, a smoothie company, which he grew to 150 stores in 22 states.