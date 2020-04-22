Bimini Health Tech Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for Dermapose Refresh Fat Transfer Technology

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bimini Health Tech announced today it received FDA 510(k) clearance (K193363) for its novel Dermapose Refresh® Syringe-Based, Fat Transfer Technology. Dermapose Refresh is an all-in-one microfat transfer system intended to make small volume fat transfer quick, safe, and easy.

Dermapose Refresh - small volume fat transfer that is quick, safe, and easy More

The launch of Dermapose Refresh creates a new category of disposable, syringe-based fat transfer tools aimed at filling the sizeable gap between powered liposuction fat grafting systems, typically reserved for breast reconstruction, and hyaluronic acid (HA) injections popular with dermatologists.

"Dermapose was developed with safety and ease of use in mind, serving a broader physician and patient base," said Brad Conlan, CEO of Bimini Health Tech "With FDA clearance of our Dermapose Refresh syringe, we are strengthening our product portfolio and democratizing fat transfer." Added Mr. Conlan, "with Dermapose Refresh, fat transfer will be available to many more patients seeking natural procedures to volumize and rejuvenate their appearance"

"The ability to harvest, purify and microsize 15mL of adipose tissue within a sterile closed-system syringe will enable practitioners to readily offer fat grafting to patients in an office setting," according to, Dr. Eric Daniels, Bimini Health Tech CMO. Added Dr. Daniels, "in short, Dermapose Refresh is the ideal way to obtain microfat in a simple, reproducible manner."

For more information, please visit www.dermapose.com.

ABOUT BIMINI HEALTH TECH

Bimini Health Tech is a global leader in the medical aesthetics market. The company develops and commercializes products that are elegant in their simplicity, yet impactful and proven in their aesthetic and therapeutic benefit. Since 2013, they have been developing innovative products to provide premium aesthetic care options to consumers and physicians alike. The Bimini Health Tech portfolio includes the brands Puregraft®, Dermapose®, and Kerastem®.

Dermapose Refresh More

Bimini Health Tech More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bimini-health-tech-announces-fda-510k-clearance-for-dermapose-refresh-fat-transfer-technology-301045045.html

SOURCE Bimini Health Tech