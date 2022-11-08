Crypto exchange Binance plans to acquire major rival FTX

FILE PHOTO: VivaTech conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Hannah Lang and Tom Wilson
·1 min read

By Hannah Lang and Tom Wilson

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has signed a nonbinding agreement to buy FTX.com, a unit of major rival FTX, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Tuesday.

FTX has come under pressure after Zhao said on Sunday his firm would liquidate its holdings of FTX's in-house token, FTT, due to unspecified "recent revelations."

"This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch," said Zhao in a tweet, noting that Binance has the discretion to pull out from the deal at any time.

In a tweet, Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX founder and CEO, said that teams are working on clearing out the current backlog of withdrawals and that all assets will be covered 1:1.

Binance, which dominates the $1 trillion crypto industry, with over 120 million users, is currently under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into possible violations of money-laundering rules by Binance, Reuters reported last week.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington, Tom Wilson in London and Niket Nishant in BengaluruEditing by Arun Koyyur, Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptocurrency Prices And News: Bitcoin Dives Below $20,000 Amid Binance, FTX Conflict

    Cryptocurrency News: Catch up on the world of digital assets. From Bitcoin and Ethereum price action to the biggest crypto headlines.

  • Binance Moves to Liquidate Its Entire Position in FTX Tokens

    CZ’s FTT dump comes after Sam Bankman-Fried stoked the ire of degens with his regulatory proposals.

  • FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Insolvency Rumors as Binance Liquidates FTT Token

    He also dismissed speculation over whether the company has enough capital to cover its liabilities and customer deposits.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Denies FTX Insolvency Rumors as Binance Moves to Liquidate FTT Tokens

    Traders are scurrying to hedge against a potential slide in crypto exchange FTX's native token, FTT, in the wake of Binance's decision to liquidate FTT holdings and controversy surrounding sister company Alameda Research's balance sheet. This comes as FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted in part that "FTX is fine. Assets are fine." "The Hash" panel discusses the latest developments after CoinDesk published a story revealing that Alameda's balance sheet was loaded with FTT.

  • Binance to sell FTX token holdings amid questions over trading arm Alameda finances

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said Binance will liquidate its remaining FTT tokens issued by the second-largest crypto exchange FTX amid questions over Alameda Research.

  • Gold eases as dollar steadies, investors await inflation data

    Gold prices slipped on Tuesday as the dollar steadied, while investors braced for U.S. inflation data later this week that could determine the Federal Reserve's policy path. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,670.64 per ounce by 1228 GMT, after hitting a three-week peak on Monday. "The U.S. dollar's quest to retain lost ground is prompting a pause in gold following the latter's surge post jobs data," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

  • Crypto Prices Fall Most in Two Weeks Amid FTT and Macro Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto markets tumbled in unison as investors raised concerns about the industry’s stability after Binance’s decision to sell $530 million of FTT, the native token of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Cap

  • Japan Extra Budget Said to Lift Bond Issuance by $34 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s second extra budget will only increase bond issuance by around 5 trillion yen ($34.1 billion) this fiscal year, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Sunak Says UK to Triple Funding for AdaptationBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc

  • Bosch Settles California Diesel Emissions Inquiry With $25M Penalty

    California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) entered a $25 million settlement with Bosch for its role in the diesel emissions cheating scandals at Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Fiat Chrysler. This settlement, which is subject to court approval, resolves allegations that Bosch participated in misconduct by providing hardware, software, and software programming or calibration services to Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler when it knew

  • How the Stock Market Reacts to Political Gridlock

    Historically, Wall Street sees higher returns when there's gridlock in Washington D.C. so here's how the stock market could react to midterm results.

  • Kishida’s Cabinet Approves Japan’s $198 Billion Extra Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s cabinet approved a 29.1 trillion yen ($198 billion) extra budget to fund an economic stimulus package that aims to ease the impact of inflation on people and companies. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Thre

  • Here's how crypto-related stocks are moving on news that Binance is buying FTX

    Big deal news in the crypto space. Here's how some of the stocks are reacting.

  • CZ's Binance to Buy Rival FTX After Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Liquidity Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- A 48-hour crypto drama ended in shock Tuesday as Binance Holdings Ltd. agreed to acquire its most formidable rival, FTX.com, after helping whip up an investor exodus from billionaire Sam Bankman Fried’s three-year-old exchange.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff,

  • Japan's cabinet OKs extra budget spending, adding to debt

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet approved on Tuesday a second extra budget spending of 29.1 trillion yen ($198.54 billion) for an economic stimulus package this fiscal year, much of which will be funded by additional new debt. The latest stimulus spending underscored the struggle Kishida's government faces in achieving economic growth alongside fiscal reform, leaving Japan as an outlier in a global trend towards dialling back crisis-mode stimulus policy.

  • Bosch agrees to pay $25 million to settle California diesel emissions probe

    (Reuters) -German auto supplier Bosch has agreed pay $25 million to resolve California's probe into the company's role in the diesel emissions scandals at Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler, the company and state said Monday. The settlement, which is subject to court approval, resolves allegations Bosch participated in misconduct by providing hardware, software, and software programming or calibration services to Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler - now known as Stellantis - "when it knew or should have known that these auto manufacturers were violating environmental and consumer protection laws," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

  • Japan foreign reserves fall for third month after intervention

    Japan's foreign reserves extended declines in October, following the previous month's record drop, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, reflecting the largest ever amount of yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention. The data comes alongside separate figures that confirmed Japan did not conduct stealth intervention in September and only entered the market to buy yen for U.S. dollars on Sept. 22 as announced, its first foray into the market to prop up the Japanese currency since 1998. Market players are scrutinising Japan's vast pool of foreign assets and intervention records for clues on how much more Japan might be willing to spend in its forays into the currency market, though authorities remain tight-lipped on intervention.

  • Blackstone, Pimco Stay Out of Net-Zero Group Even After Concessions

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after easing its terms, the world’s largest climate-finance coalition has failed to draw in some of the giants of investing.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsThe G

  • Morrisons, Asda Face High Cost of Their Debt-Fueled Buyouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsWhen the UK supermarket chains Asda and Morrisons were taken over last year, their private equity buyers took the typical step of pili

  • Nvidia reveals A800 chip for China amid U.S. export controls

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley discusses Nvidia’s new lineup of A800 chips with reduced speed aimed at navigating U.S. export controls to China.

  • Pfizer is on the hunt for new blockbuster drugs, backed by its COVID fortune

    While sales of its COVID vaccines are falling, Pfizer plans to triple the price of the shots and use its bonanza from government contracts to buy and develop new blockbusters.