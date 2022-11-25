Binance Allocates Another $1B for Its Crypto Recovery Fund

Crypto exchange Binance has allocated another $1 billion for its industry recovery fund, effectively increasing the size of the fund to over $2 billion.

The additional allocation was announced by Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao on Friday.

#Binance SAFU insurance fund ($1 billion USD equ) is roughly split between BTC, BUSD, and BNB. Just that BNB price rose faster than BTC since last rebalance.



Yesterday, #Binance allocated ANOTHER $1 billion to the industry recover initiative.



Both publicly on the blockchain.

The size increase comes a day after CZ said that Binance is targeting $1 billion for its crypto recovery fund. Aptos Labs, Jump Crypto, along with other prominent crypto companies joined Binance's initiative and will contribute $50 million to the fund.

The recovery fund would be used to buy distressed crypto assets and support the industry. The crypto market has seen a massive decline since the start of the year, leading to several crypto firms going out of business.

The crypto market continues to be under pressure, with BTC trading 1.6% lower during the day, hovering at around $16,400 at the time of writing.

