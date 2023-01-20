Binance among top Bitcoin receivers of Bitzlato, FinCEN says

Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India has been fined 3 million Indian rupees ($36,979.97) for its handling of an unruly passenger on one of its flights in November, India's aviation regulator said on Friday. The license of the pilot-in-command on the New York-New Delhi flight has also been suspended for three months while a penalty of 300,000 rupees (about $3,700) was imposed on Air India's director-in-flight services, the regulator added in a statement. India's aviation regulator had earlier issued show cause notices to some Air India staff and all pilots and cabin crew members of the flight following the incident.