Binance-backed Dune Analytics comes out of stealth mode

Dune Analytics, an analytics platform for querying and visualizing data from the Etheruem blockchain, has officially come out of stealth mode, making its platform publicly available for users.

Dune Analytics was founded in 2018 by Norwegian entrepreneurs Mats Julian Olsen and Fredrik Haga. The firm is backed by Binance through the exchange's Binance Labs incubator program.

"I think we're a good example of how you can build a crypto company from almost anywhere in the world," CEO Haga tells The Block.

Dune Analytics enables users to pull data directly from the Ethereum blockchain via SQL queries. Users can then create live charts that are updated in real-time for sharing and visualization purposes. The firm's customers include Dharma, Argent, Binance, and Gnosis.

"In the same way that you can send an Etherscan link for a transaction, you can now send a Dune-link that points directly to the real-time updated analysis of any high or low-level metric(s) you are curious about," according to Haga. "No more apples-to-oranges comparisons and metrics with unknown origins. With Dune Analytics all queries are transparent for anyone to inspect and improve."