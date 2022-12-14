Binance’s Biggest Platform Shows Concern Over Crypto Contagion Is Rising

1
Olga Kharif
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- One of the most closely watched indicators of trader sentiment on Binance’s market-leading derivatives exchange suggests that anxiety over additional fallout from this year’s crypto market meltdown has grown.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The seven-day average of open interest for Bitcoin perpetual futures has dropped 40.3% from the start of November, according to researcher CryptoCompare. Open interest is the total number of futures contracts held at the end of the trading day. Bitcoin perpetual contracts — which, unlike traditional calendar futures, don’t expire — have long been a favorite of crypto speculators because they allow them to more easily maintain leveraged bets.

The decline comes as investors pull cryptocurrencies from exchanges such as those run by Binance, which operates the largest spot, or cash, exchange as well. Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said Wednesday that outflows have “stabilized” while warning employees that the industry’s recovery from rival FTX’s November collapse will be “bumpy.” Bitcoin has tumbled more than 60% this year.

“Since Binance is the biggest derivatives exchange, it is likely that the closing of positions from major institutional market participants, who are now risk-averse, has driven the decline in OI,” said Jacob Joseph, a research analyst at CryptoCompare. “The decline in open interest suggests a lack of speculation as traders turn risk-averse as they await any further contagion in this uncertain market.”

Other derivatives exchanges are seeing mixed comparable results, though that may be skewed because of Binance’s dominance of the sector. The seven-day average for Bitcoin perpetuals on Kraken rose 46.5% since the beginning of November, according to CryptoCompare. Open interest on Bybit and OKX exchanges fell 19.1% and 21.1%, respectively. Crypto.com’s open interest dropped 83.1% over the same period.

Binance holds a nearly 60% share of the crypto derivatives market, having traded $1.45 trillion in November, according to CryptoCompare. Kraken’s share is under 1%, while OKX and Bybit have market shares of 14.4% and 11% respectively, according to the researcher. CryptoCompare doesn’t track Crypto.com’s market-share data.

Crypto derivatives is a bigger market than spot trading. When FTX announced its bankruptcy on Nov. 11, the seven-day average derivatives trading volume was more than three times bigger than spot, according to CryptoCompare. Currently, it’s roughly double the size of spot.

“We are seeing that open interest on perps is starting to stabilize but certainly it’s come down pretty sharply,” said David Duong, head of institutional research at Coinbase Global Inc., which owns derivatives tracker Skew. “That’s happening irrespective anything idiosyncratic to Binance. Definitely it’s showing that in the very short term most sentiment believes it’s going to be range-bound or weaker.”

--With assistance from Vildana Hajric.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bankman-Fried charges showcase U.S. prosecutor's growing role in crypto enforcement

    When he took office as the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan in late 2021, Damian Williams pledged to prioritize "rooting out corruption in our financial markets." Now, with the fraud charges filed earlier this week against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the bankrupt FTX exchange, Williams has further solidified his office's growing role in prosecuting financial crimes involving cryptocurrency, according to interviews with a half-dozen former prosecutors. "Every U.S. attorney is defined in the public eye by some of the biggest cases that they bring," said Harry Sandick, a partner at law firm Patterson Belknap and former Manhattan federal prosecutor.

  • FTX Fiasco Fails to Mute Congress’s Biggest Crypto Enthusiasts

    (Bloomberg) -- The implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire hasn’t dimmed the enthusiasm for digital currency among crypto fans in the US Capitol.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWith skepticism

  • After FTX, Let's Get Back to Hiring Crypto People for the Job

    You got into crypto for the money. We got in for the system design. We are not the same, says Jenna Pilgrim.

  • South Korean official says no confirmation Binance pulling out of Busan city crypto exchange project

    An official in the South Korean city of Busan said the authorities have received no confirmation that Binance has pulled out of a partnership to establish the country's first city-backed crypto exchange, as reported by local media.

  • PayPal Working With Crypto Wallet MetaMask to Offer Easy Way to Buy Crypto

    Users can buy and transfer ether from PayPal to MetaMask.

  • ECB to slow rate hikes and lay out plans to drain cash

    The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates for a fourth straight time on Thursday, albeit probably by a smaller increment, and lay out plans to drain cash from the financial system as it fights runaway inflation. The ECB has been raising rates at an unprecedented pace to rein in prices that are soaring across the 19 countries that use the euro, driven by surging fuel costs since Russia invaded Ukraine, and by the reopening of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank for the euro zone raised the interest it pays on bank deposits from -0.5% to 1.5% in just three months, reversing a decade of ultra-easy money after being caught wrong-footed by the sudden rise in prices.

  • Factbox-Major cryptocurrency cases probed by U.S. authorities

    Charges brought by U.S. prosecutors against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, on Tuesday were among the highest-profile brought against a crypto player. It was the latest in a string of cases involving digital assets that U.S. regulators and prosecutors have been looking into. The U.S. Justice Department in February charged a husband-and-wife team on charges of conspiring to launder 119,754 bitcoin stolen after a hacker broke into digital currency exchange Bitfinex in 2016 and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions.

  • Warner Bros Discovery expects $1 billion more in scrapped content charges

    For the media company, formed earlier this year by the merger of AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia unit and Discovery Inc, the total financial restructuring cost could now be between $4.1 billion and $5.3 billion. Warner Bros has undertaken a series of cost-cutting measures since the merger, including canceling projects such as the live-action version of the DC Comics character "Batgirl", a planned "Wonder Twins" film, and shutting down the CNN+ streaming news service.

  • Justice Department Charges Nine in Crypto Ponzi Schemes

    The founders of IcomTech and Weltsys "presented a life of luxury," and now stand accused of conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

  • Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific's Lender Wants to Give Miner $72M to Avoid Bankruptcy

    Investment bank B Riley said most of the struggling miner's issues are "self-imposed and can be corrected."

  • Bitcoin falls below $18,000 after Federal Reserve raises interest rates

    Bitcoin dipped below $18,000 Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected rate increase and signaled more hikes were on the way. The Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis points, of 0.5 percentage point, bringing its target range to 4.25% to 4.5% percent, its highest level since 2007. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) fell from over $18,000 to around $17,920 following the rate announcement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference.

  • Why Is Annaly Capital Management's Dividend So High?

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) takes the title of an ultra-high-dividend stock to a whole new level. The mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBSs), has a dividend yield of more than 16% -- about 11 times higher than the current yield on the S&P 500. With a yield as high as this, investors may be wondering what's driving Annaly's double-digit yield and how risky an investment is the stock today.

  • In last pitch for guilt, prosecutors paint Aaron Dean as ‘gung-ho’ cop who broke rules

    A tragedy or a crime? Jurors will decide if Dean is guilty of Atatiana Jefferson’s murder.

  • Wall Street Stock Trading Set for Overhaul in New SEC Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators took the first step toward the most widespread revamp in more than a decade of the way stocks are traded, a move that aims to spur better prices for investors and direct more business to traditional exchanges. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine

  • A Big Takeaway for Investors From the FTX Crypto Mess

    For speculative assets like cryptocurrencies, experts say avoid investing more than you're prepared to lose.

  • Why a Key West man was ordered held in jail after being accused in a child porn case

    A judge ordered a Key West man held until his trial on child pornography charges based on the horrific images federal agents found on his cellphone.

  • Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Cuts 2023 Hashrate Outlook by Nearly 30%

    The miner cited delays in building out a mining facility by one of its partners, Lancium.

  • Akron police release videos of tense home invasion, kidnapping scenes

    Akron police have released body cam video of arrests after a home invasion was followed by a second break-in by fleeing suspects in East Akron

  • SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange

    FTX's new CEO John J. Ray said the bankrupt crypto exchange went on a $5 billion "spending binge" and made loans of over $1 billion to insiders.

  • Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC meeting of the year, and are widely expected to institute another interest rate hike – Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that we need to see more pain from high rates before inflatio