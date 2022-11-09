Binance buys FTX: Updates on what it means for the crypto industry

Jeremy Allaire, chief executive officer (CEO) of Circle, said on Twitter that he’s disappointed to see a “Lehman Bros moment” in crypto: “This entire market cycle (down), has given us many opportunities to reflect on deep issues in the market. Lack of transparency, lack of counterparty visibility, and project treasuries and balance sheets anchored in speculative tokens are root causes … As someone who’s been involved in this industry for 10 years, it is disappointing that a technology that was spawned in reaction to the Lehman Bros moment of 2008 has given rise to its own version of the same. We can do better.”