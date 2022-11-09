Binance buys FTX: Updates on what it means for the crypto industry
The following is a running compilation of views and comments on Binance Global Inc.’s takeover of the FTX exchange amid speculation of solvency problems at FTX — one of the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency businesses.
Fast facts
Gracy Chen, managing director of Bitget, warns Binance may be “damaging the long-term interests of the industry”: “It’s highly unlikely that Binance will eventually succeed in acquiring FTX. It looks like CZ had a complete victory, but [Binance] will eventually pay the price for damaging the long-term interests of the industry … Acquiring FTX isn’t a valuable trade, and CZ’s goal is already achieved. Even if BN buys FTX, it’s [harmful] to industry and a humiliation to decentralization. For [Binance], it might be a short term victory written into a case study, but will backfire [Binance] in the long term.”
Brian Armstrong, chief executive officer (CEO), Coinbase, said on Twitter that “more heavy-handed regulation” may be the result: “Part of the issue here is that regulators have been focused onshore in each of their respective markets, while customers have moved offshore to companies with more opaque and risky business practices … The temptation from events like these is to call for more heavy-handed regulation. This would just make the problem of crypto companies and crypto users going overseas worse.”
Jeremy Allaire, chief executive officer (CEO) of Circle, said on Twitter that he’s disappointed to see a “Lehman Bros moment” in crypto: “This entire market cycle (down), has given us many opportunities to reflect on deep issues in the market. Lack of transparency, lack of counterparty visibility, and project treasuries and balance sheets anchored in speculative tokens are root causes … As someone who’s been involved in this industry for 10 years, it is disappointing that a technology that was spawned in reaction to the Lehman Bros moment of 2008 has given rise to its own version of the same. We can do better.”
Kris Marszalek, chief executive officer (CEO), Crypto.com, says on Twitter that this again calls attention to the importance of transparency: “A sad day for the industry. This once again confirms that building with compliance and security as our foundational pillars is the right long term call … We recognise the importance of transparency and will continue to engage regulators to strengthen and safeguard our industry so that what has happened today is not repeated.”
Fabian Astic, MD & Head of DeFi & Digital Assets, Moody’s Investors Service, says in a statement that in crypto, a liquidity crisis builds up much faster than in TradFi: “The limited transparency and uneven regulation in cryptofinance makes it harder for market participants to make decisions based on a standardized framework. As evidenced in the unfolding events in FTX, crypto players are reacting quicker to news and rumor, which in turn builds up a liquidity crisis much faster than one would have seen in traditional finance.”