Binance CEO: Amazon Will Be Forced to Issue a [Crypto?] Currency Sooner or Later

“Amazon will have to issue a currency sooner or later,” Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of crypto exchange giant Binance, tweeted Saturday to his more than 277,000 followers on Twitter.

Binance CEO Makes Bold Claim about Amazon

It started with the founder and CEO of Binance tweeting that he doesn’t understand why any e-commerce business wouldn’t accept crypto payments and listing some of the basic features and benefits that cryptocurrency has to offer over traditional payment methods:

For any internet (non-physical) based business, I don't understand why anyone would not accept crypto for payments. It is easier, faster and cheaper to integration than traditional payment gateways. Less paperwork. And reaches more diverse demographic and geography. — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) February 2, 2019





In response “Crypto Dan, The Crypto Bull” tweeted that once Jeff Bezos starts accepting crypto, the world will follow:

