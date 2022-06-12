Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Questions SEC Investigation into BNB

Motley Fool

Dividend stocks are just as prone as other stocks to underperforming the market and doing pretty much everything except what you want them to do -- increase and pay out. The catch is that some of the worst dividend investing mistakes are disguised as being juicy opportunities. Let's go over three of the most tempting and most destructive foibles so that you'll be protected against them when you're figuring out which passive income stocks are worth your money.