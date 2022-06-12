Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Questions SEC Investigation into BNB

Sam Reynolds
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been “asking questions” about the BNB exchange token but the exchange hasn’t yet been subpoenaed.

  • Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the SEC is investigating if the BNB token constitutes an unregistered security.

  • CZ told the audience at CoinDesk's Consensus 2022 that the SEC regularly asks questions about Binance and its products, and the exchange is in regular contact with authorities.

  • On stage, CZ did not say that Binance has been subpoenaed but is merely in contact with SEC.

  • The SEC has declined to comment about the presence of a probe, as is its policy.

  • Separately, Binance is under investigation in by the Justice Department, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Internal Revenue Service.

  • CZ also said that while he has a bank account, he doesn’t regularly use it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories