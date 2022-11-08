Binance CEO Promises to Implement ‘Proof of Reserves’ After Run on FTX

Andrew Throuvalas
·2 min read

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Tuesday that his exchange would soon introduce “Merkle-tree proof of reserves,” in the interest of “full transparency.”

“Banks run on fractional reserves. Crypto exchanges should not,” he tweeted on Tuesday, less than three hours after announcing his company’s intention to purchase FTX.

The tweet also came less than 48 hours after CZ announced that his company was selling off its holdings of FTX’s FTT token, citing “recent revelations.”

FTX, owned by the young billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), experienced overwhelming exchange outflows and withdrawal demand early this week as troubling rumors circulated about the state of its financials—rumors that only intensified after Binance’s sell-off.

Investors Withdraw Millions From FTX as Binance Begins Liquidating FTT Token

Though FTX and SBF both assured followers that its exchange was stable, FTX ultimately agreed to a “strategic transaction” with Binance to help combat a “liquidity crunch.” This spurred animosity towards SBF from customers and followers alike, who found his lack of transparency concerning.

“All exchanges should have transparent proof of reserves, w transparent dashboards linking to on-chain data/wallets,” tweeted UpOnlyTV host Cobie on Sunday, before FTX had seemingly paused processing of withdrawals.

“Too many times the exchange strategy is ‘trust me bro,’ surely we can do a lil better than that,” he continued.

 

As CZ put it, a “Merkle tree” is a data structure used by blockchains to store transaction data. Hence, “Merkle-tree proof of reserves” could imply a system that proves that exchange users’ crypto holdings are safe and sound using public blockchain information.

Many crypto figureheads showed support for the move, including Ki Young Ju, an on-chain analyst at CryptoQuant who has been tracking Binance’s public wallet for years.

“Binance has already been 99% transparent with a couple of cold/hot wallets, while other exchanges mix up clients' assets with third-party wallets like MMs,” he said.

Jeremy Nau, Director of Digital Assets at Armanino, has already offered to implement a proof of reserves system on Binance’s behalf, using Merkle-tree proofs. The firm already provides a similar service for Kraken, which it says possesses assets exceeding 100% of its liabilities.

Recommended Stories

  • Did Binance save FTX from insolvency?

    Crypto has avoided one more major crash. On Tuesday, crypto exchange Binance announced that it intended to purchase its competitor FTX. The move may have saved FTX from a run on its exchange as depositors raced to withdraw their holdings.

  • What Happens to FTX’s Gaming and NFT Biz If Binance Deal Goes Through?

    FTX spent big on Web3 investments, gaming tech, and esports deals, but the future of those endeavors is now unclear.

  • Binance CEO Declines Alameda's Bid to Buy His Company's FTX Tokens

    CZ said he’ll stick with the “free market,” and denies allegations of a conspiracy against FTX.

  • Fleeing Twitter Because of Elon Musk? Here's Where to Go

    There have been some definite winners in the fallout of Musk's takeover of the popular social media platform.

  • Binance Takeover of FTX Is a Huge Red Flag for Crypto

    Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, seen as a white knight when other industry players were collapsing this summer, has faced a run on its assets.

  • Wall Street ends higher as investors eye U.S. midterms

    Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday during voting in midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress, with investors betting on a political stalemate that could prevent major policy changes. It was the third straight day of gains on the U.S. stock market, leaving the Dow Jones Industrial Average down less than 10% year-to-date. Helping the blue-chip Dow, shares of drugmaker Amgen Inc rallied almost 6% to a record high after the company reported positive data related to its cholesterol drug and obesity treatment.

  • CANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches 7-week high as investors cheer technical outlook

    The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly seven weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the greenback broadly lost ground and the confirmation of a key technical formation improved the outlook for the currency. The loonie was trading 0.5% higher at 1.3425 to the greenback, or 74.49 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since Sept. 21 at 1.3388. Wall Street climbed during voting in midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress, with investors betting on a political stalemate that could prevent major policy changes.

  • PREIT CEO says company will explore its options, including possible sale or merger

    PREIT, the Philadelphia-based owner of regional malls, reported a net loss of $71.3 million for the three months ending Sept. 30.

  • The 6 states where abortion is on the ballot in the 2022 midterm elections

    Along with the economy and the future of democracy, abortion is a key issue in the US 2022 mid-term elections. Many Democrats centered their campaigns on protecting reproductive rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and US president Joe Biden has promised to codify a federal right to abortion should his party keep its majority in Congress.

  • Bitcoin, Ether Slide as Protective Puts Draw Demand Amid Sell-Off in FTX's Token

    Options market tied to bitcoin and ether shows renewed bias for puts, perhaps a sign of investor fears that the FTX-Alameda drama may bring another market-wide crash.

  • Disney Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Miss, Expensive Streaming Subscriber Gains

    "We expect our DTC operating losses to narrow going forward and that Disney+ will still achieve profitability in fiscal 2024," said CEO Bob Chapek.

  • Disney posts wide earnings and sales miss to wrap up record year, stock falls 6%

    Walt Disney Co. wrapped up its fiscal year Tuesday with record sales and its best revenue growth in more than 25 years, but a miss on earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter hurt the stock Tuesday afternoon. Disney (DIS) reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $162 million, or 9 cents a share, on sales of $20.15 billion, up/down from $18.53 billion a year ago. Disney shares fell more than 6% in after-hours trading immediately following the release of the results, after closing with a 0.5% decline at $99.94.

  • Disney’s Earnings Hurt by Costs at Disney+

    The company’s flagship streaming service added 12.1 million new members, more than analysts expected, while the parks division logged record revenue.

  • Crypto giant Binance to acquire rival FTX following 'liquidity crunch'

    Binance said Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent to acquire its most formidable rival FTX, delivering a surprising twist to days-long public spat between the world's two largest crypto exchanges that contributed to several digital tokens taking a tumble Tuesday. The deal follows Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's months-long clash on social media, which escalated earlier this week. Zhao (pictured above) said Binance reached the decision after the three-year-old exchange FTX asked the crypto behemoth for help.

  • Stocks Notch Three-Day Rally Ahead of Vote Results: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks rose for a third day as investors awaited midterm election results and monitored the selloff in crypto tokens that wiped out more than 10% from the price of Bitcoin. The dollar fell with Treasury yields. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressCZ's Binance to Buy Rival FTX After Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Liquidity CrunchStocks Notch Three-Day Rally Ahead of Vote Result

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher as investors eye U.S. midterms

    Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday during voting in midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress, with investors betting on a political stalemate that could prevent major policy changes. It was the third straight day of gains on the U.S. stock market, leaving the Dow Jones Industrial Average down less than 10% year-to-date. Helping the blue-chip Dow, shares of drugmaker Amgen Inc rallied almost 6% to a record high after the company reported positive data related to its cholesterol drug and obesity treatment.

  • Cathie Wood expects to see 'significant downturn' in inflation in 6 months

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest on Tuesday again suggested that the U.S. economy will soon experience deflation and said that the reported acquisition of crypto exchange FTX.com will boost its remaining competitors. Wood, who has a significant position in crypto exchange Coinbase Global, said in a webinar that the crypto industry "will be down one exchange and those that are left standing will be all the stronger for it." Shares of Coinbase fell nearly 14% in afternoon trading on Tuesday after Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, said that is has signed a nonbinding agreement to buy FTX.com, a unit of major rival FTX, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the cryptocurrency exchange.

  • How major crypto tokens are reacting after Binance’s intent to acquire FTX

    Most crypto prices jumped Tuesday on news that Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, has signed a letter of intent to acquire rival FTX, but prices are still mostly lower than on Monday.

  • The Story of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Backroom Deal With Binance’s CZ

    What just happened: Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, has agreed to buy a competitor it had initially nurtured and then almost tanked, FTX. Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao confirmed the deal on Twitter, saying the two exchanges signed a non-binding letter of intent. The deal, still subject to due diligence processes and not completed, is a stopgap measure to save SBF’s crypto exchange from insolvency.

  • Disney streaming beats Wall Street targets, earnings miss

    Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday its marquee streaming service, Disney+, gained more subscribers than Wall Street had expected, but investment costs dragged quarterly earnings below analysts' targets. Shares in Disney fell 5% in after-market trading. The entertainment company is spending billions to compete with Netflix Inc and others for streaming television customers as traditional TV declines in popularity.