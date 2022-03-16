Binance CEO Says Firm Is Looking Into Buying Banks and Payment Processors in Brazil

Bloomberg
Paulo Alves
·1 min read

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter.

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is looking into acquiring banks and payment processors in Brazil, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said Wednesday.

Speaking at EthereumRio, an Ethereum community event held in Rio de Janeiro, Zhao also said the company is looking to strengthen its 100-person team in Brazil.

Zhao’s statements come after Binance signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to acquire Brazilian securities brokerage Sim;paul Investimentos on Monday.

According to Zhao, the exchange plans to work closely with regulators and government agencies to find ways of fostering the development of the crypto industry “in a healthy and collaborative way.”

On his visit to Brazil, Zhao met with regulators and politicians, including the governor of the Brazilian state of São Paulo, João Dória, on Monday.

Pending legislation in Brazil would require crypto exchanges to be properly licensed, which would require either opening a local office or acquiring an existing operator.

Last week, Zhao said that Binance plans to buy more companies in non-crypto industries as a way of expanding the appeal of digital assets.

Read more: Forbes Receives $200M From Binance as It Eyes NYSE Listing

This article was translated by Andrés Engler and edited by CoinDesk. The original Portuguese can be found here.

Recommended Stories

  • American Express is banking on younger customers as it targets annual revenue growth of more than 10%

    American Express Co. executives said that they remained confident in the company's ability to grow annual revenue by more than 10% over the long run, as they briefed Wall Street during a Wednesday investor-day event.

  • Blockchain's financial utility is 'undeniable': Adam Dell

    Venture capitalist and Domain Money CEO Adam Dell joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss blockchain technology and volatility on Wall Street.

  • Ukraine crisis may reshape role of central bank digital currency, says ex-BOJ official

    Sanctions imposed on Russia could prod more countries like China to look at central bank digital currencies (CBDC) as a tool to counter the dollar's dominance in the global financial system, former Bank of Japan executive Hiromi Yamaoka said on Wednesday. While sanctions using financial infrastructure are necessary in extreme cases like the Ukraine crisis, they are "emergency means" that should not be over-used, said Yamaoka, who is well versed in CBDC and global settlement affairs. U.S. allies including Japan imposed a series of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, including the freezing of the central bank's foreign assets and the removal of many Russian banks from the global payments system SWIFT.

  • Russian central bank halts purchases of gold from banks to meet household demand

    "Currently, households' demand for buying physical gold in bars has increased, driven, in particular, by the abolition of value-added tax on these operations," the central bank said in a statement. The central bank raised the key rate to 20% from 9.5% on Feb. 28 as the rouble crashed to record lows and people rushed to withdraw money from banks after the West imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia for what the Kremlin calls a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine. The central bank, which will next meet on rates on Friday, has also been holding daily repo auctions as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • 2 Big Reasons to Sell Shiba Inu

    With a market cap of $12 billion, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIBA) is the 15th-largest crypto by market cap. According to the crypto news site Watcher News, Shiba Inu's developers plan to help users "burn" SHIB tokens by adding a burn portal to the platform's decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap. Although developers haven't provided specifics, this possibly could be done by destroying a percentage of transaction fees when users trade SHIB on ShibaSwap.

  • The stock market is poised for a prolonged sell-off later this year after a brief rally driven by seasonal trends, Stifel says

    "Every measure we have shows 0% return the next decade" for the S&P 500, Stifel said, pointing to current valuations and equity ownership levels.

  • Bitcoin Worth $1.2B Leaves Coinbase in a Sign of Persistent Institutional Adoption

    A total of 31,130 bitcoin left Coinbase last week, the highest single-week outflow since 2017.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    With growth stocks getting clobbered lately, Cathie Wood's hyper-growth-focused Ark Innovation ETF has been under pressure. The multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that growth stocks could continue to see bumpy trading in the near term, but long-term investors may be able to score massive wins by following Wood's lead on some recent moves. Here's a look at three stocks recently purchased in the Ark Innovation ETF that stand out as worthwhile buys right now.

  • 3 Great Reasons to Forego 401(k) Contributions This Year

    You've probably been told you should contribute to a 401(k) every year if you have one and can afford to do so. If any of the three things below apply to you, you might be better off avoiding your 401(k) this year. High-interest credit card or payday loan debt can easily cost you more in a year than you'll earn by investing your money in a 401(k).

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Apple (AAPL) is Expected To Launch iPhone 14 in Four Variants

    Apple (AAPL) has four new models lined up to be launched in the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to contribute to increasing sales figure in fiscal 2022.

  • Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy after grueling debt negotiation

    Puerto Rico's government formally exited bankruptcy Tuesday, completing the largest public debt restructuring in U.S. history after announcing nearly seven years ago that it was unable to pay its more than $70 billion debt.

  • AMC stuns investors with investment in gold and silver mine as it puts $1.8 billion war chest to work

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surprised investors Tuesday with the news of an investment in a gold and silver mine that is well outside of its core cinema business.

  • Iowa nonprofit casino CEO gets $800,000 bonus

    Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer received an $800,000 bonus last week, according to minutes of a special casino board meeting obtained by Axios.That's in addition to his $641,000 base salary.Why it matters: The casino — one of the very few in the nation that operates as a nonprofit — provides tens of millions of dollars annually to charities and local governments. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows began as a horse track in 19

  • Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    There are plenty of undervalued stocks on the market these days. On top of the broader market's downswing, data storage giant Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) recently had to halt production in two major manufacturing hubs for a couple of weeks. Western Digital's stock is found at the bottom of Wall Street's bargain bin, and it looks like a no-brainer buy right now.

  • Investors one-year losses grow to 80% as the stock sheds US$53m this past week

    The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But...

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates to help combat inflation

    The Federal Reserve Board announced plans to raise interest rates a quarter-point in the first hike since 2018. New York Times Dealbook editor Stephen Gandel and Kroll Institute global chief economist Megan Greene join CBS News' Lana Zak and Enrique Acevedo with their insights on the breaking news.

  • Homeowners insurance: Florida Legislature fails to pass major reform bills. What happens now?

    Bills intended to alleviate skyrocketing premiums statewide failed to pass the 2022 Florida legislative session and have been indefinitely postponed.