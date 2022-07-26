Binance’s Changpeng Zhao sues Bloomberg publisher in HK

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Timmy Shen
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Changpeng Zhao
    Businessman

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao is suing the Hong Kong publisher of Bloomberg Businessweek for defamation for an article published last month.

See related article: Binance fined by Dutch central bank for improper registration

Fast facts

  • Zhao Monday filed a lawsuit in Hong Kong against Modern Media Co. Ltd., which publishes the Chinese edition of Bloomberg Businessweek, for a June article once titled and translated as “Changpeng Zhao’s Ponzi Scheme”. The traditional Chinese title was later tweaked to “Secret Changpeng Zhao”.

  • The English version ran the title as “Can Crypto’s Richest Man Stand the Cold?”.

  • The head of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume demanded a retraction and sought compensation, according to Hong Kong local media reports.

  • On June 25, Zhao tweeted that the Bloomberg article “picked only old negatives” and ignored “all positive comments they got from [third] parties.”

  • A Binance spokesperson told Forkast the case is Zhao’s personal matter and the crypto exchange couldn’t comment on the matter.

  • Bloomberg did not immediately respond to Forkast’s request for comment.

  • This is not the first time Zhao or Binance have sued the media for defamation. Binance sued Forbes in 2020 for defamation, but later dropped the case. The company went on to invest in Forbes in February.

See related article: Binance to take $200M stake in Forbes

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Dutch Bros (BROS) closed at $36.24, marking a -1.49% move from the previous day.

  • Intel's Impact: Water supply, New Albany tax sharing OK'd by Columbus City Council

    Columbus gets 26% of New Albany's net new municipal income tax from Intel and nearby development, plus up to $10.5 million as acreage is developed for commercial, industrial or office use.

  • China’s Economy Strengthens in July Despite Housing, Covid Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJChina’s economic recovery gained momentum in July as business activities

  • Battered Bitcoin Devotees Begin to Contemplate a Market Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- A buzz is building in crypto-investor circles and on Twitter about Bitcoin’s stealth July rally, which has beleaguered investors starting to ponder whether the largest digital asset has found a bottom. Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property

  • EU Faces Solidarity Test Over Forced Cuts in Russian Gas Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union countries are set to tussle over emergency regulation that could force 15% cuts in gas consumption through the winter if Russia escalates its showdown with the bloc by halting deliveries.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of

  • U.S.-China relations: Cooperation ‘is over and not coming back any time soon,’ analyst says

    Control Risks Partner and head of Global Risk Analysis Dane Chamorro joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Goldman Sachs cutting earnings expectations for the MSCI China index, navigating volatility, removing tariffs on China-made goods, the global economy, and Chinese President Xi Jinping's call with President Biden.

  • News Analysis: Entering a sixth month of war, Ukraine faces thorny dilemmas

    In Ukraine, new Western-supplied weaponry is generating some battlefield success. But victory boasts can undercut continuing appeals for arms.

  • Intel needs a big second half to hit forecast, but end of PC boom makes success appear unlikely

    Intel Corp.'s doubling-down on an optimistic full-year forecast a quarter ago is going to face some real heat this earnings season amid a big pullback in PC sales and fears the global semiconductor shortage may flip to a glut in certain chip categories.

  • Ryanair reports below-forecast profit as Easter bookings weighed by Ukraine war

    Ryanair Holdings PLC said Monday that Easter bookings and fares in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were hurt by the war in Ukraine, with flights into the country canceled and neighboring operations affected, as it reported a swing to a net profit that missed the market consensus.

  • NXP Semiconductors Gives Bullish Forecast on Industrial and Auto Market Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- NXP Semiconductors NV, the second-biggest supplier of chips to the automotive industry, gave a strong forecast for the current quarter driven by demand for components used in cars. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments Afte

  • Asian markets rise ahead of possible U.S. rate hike

    Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as investors braced for another sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to cool inflation.

  • Taiwan holds air raid drills ahead of potential Pelosi visit

    Taiwan's capital held widespread air raid drills with China warning the U.S. against a potential trip to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Although Pelsoi has not made a final decision about whether she will visit the self-governing island, China's foreign ministry vowed to take ""forceful measures"" if the trip goes forward. David Sacks, a research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, joined Lana Zak on CBS News to discuss.

  • Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed a

  • China’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The most educated generation in China’s history was supposed to blaze a trail towards a more innovative and technologically advanced economy. Instead, about 15 million young people are estimated to be jobless, and many are lowering their ambitions. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and

  • China needs to grow its US dollar reserves to boost the yuan's status as a global reserve currency and gain credibility, new study says

    Dollar dominance isn't going away soon, but a new paper argues China can uplift the yuan by increasing its dollar reserves.

  • Asian traders cautious ahead of results, Alibaba lifts Hong Kong

    Markets fluctuated in Asia on Tuesday as traders nervously geared up for a slew of earnings from the world's biggest firms and an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

  • Walmart To Purchase 4,500 Canoo Electric Delivery Vehicles To Be Used for Last Mile Deliveries in Support of Its Growing eCommerce Business

    The retailer will be the first to receive Canoo’s Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle which is anticipated to begin hitting the road for Walmart deliveries in 2023.

  • Brad Paisley to Sell Music for $25 Million to HarbourView

    (Bloomberg) -- HarbourView Equity Partners, an investment firm started last year to buy music assets, has purchased country icon Brad Paisley’s song catalog, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investme

  • Former Goldman banker, ex-FBI trainee charged with insider trading

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A former Goldman Sachs banker, a former FBI agent trainee, and a technology executive were among those charged on Monday with insider trading in separate schemes that together generated millions of dollars in profits, U.S. prosecutors said. "Each of the defendants charged today corrupted the integrity of the markets," Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan and one of Wall Street's main cops, told reporters. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed related civil charges over the trading schemes.

  • Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

    Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest U.S. gold-mining state are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden's efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. The conflicts put a spotlight on an emerging reality as the Biden administration tries to meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035.