Binance Cites Conflict of Interest for Passing on Genesis Investment: Report

1
Andrew Asmakov
·2 min read

Binance has reportedly rejected an offer to invest in troubled crypto lending firm Genesis due to a potential conflict of interest some of its business could create down the road.

Genesis reportedly offered Binance a bid for its loan book, but it’s not immediately clear whether the world’s largest crypto exchange is keen on pursuing this option, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people close to the matter.

Genesis Sought $1B Bailout From Investors Before Halting Withdrawals: Report

Last week, Binance announced the formation of an “industry recovery fund” to salvage crypto projects facing liquidity issues.

Genesis, which tried to raise a $1 billion loan from investors to avoid a liquidity crunch before freezing withdrawals last week, also approached private equity firm Apollo Global Management for capital assistance, according to the report.

Genesis, Binance, and Apollo did not respond immediately to Decrypt's request for comment.

Genesis in trouble

Genesis Global, which is owned by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG), launched the industry's first over-the-counter Bitcoin trading desk in 2013, going on to become one of the largest players in the crypto space.

However, despite its high-profile status, Genesis became the latest victim of the crypto contagion triggered by the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX business earlier this month.

Before announcing it was canceling redemptions and loan originations on November 16, the firm reported "abnormal withdrawal requests" from its lending division Genesis Trading.

It was also reported that Genesis had loans outstanding to Alameda Research, a trading firm affiliated with FTX, with FTX’s native token FTT used as collateral.

Genesis Trading Warns of Possible Bankruptcy as Post-FTX Fundraising Falters: Report

Earlier in November, Genesis also revealed that its derivatives business had $175 million in locked funds on the firm’s FTX account, though it said this would not impact its market-making activities.

With all the woes piling up, Genesis yesterday warned that it may be facing bankruptcy; however, the firm’s spokesperson told Decrypt there were no immediate plans for such a move.

"Our goal is to resolve the current situation consensually without the need for any bankruptcy filing. Genesis continues to have constructive conversations with creditors," a representative for Genesis told Decrypt.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto firm Genesis says it has 'no plans to file bankruptcy imminently'

    Genesis, a digital assets financial services firm, may be in hot water as it looks to raise fresh capital for its lending unit or potentially face bankruptcy if it can’t, according to a report by Bloomberg. Genesis was facing a liquidity crisis after FTX collapsed, which “created unprecedented market turmoil, resulting in abnormal withdrawal requests which have exceeded our current liquidity,” it shared in a series of tweets last Wednesday. Prior to that, the firm tweeted on November 10 that it had $175 million in “locked funds” in its FTX trading account but tried to reassure users that the locked amount “does not impact our market-making activities.”

  • Analysis-Kohl's snub of big sale-leaseback sets up new clash with hedge funds

    Kohl's Corp's reluctance to sell much of its real estate and then lease it back has set up the U.S. department store operator for a new confrontation with hedge funds. Macellum Capital Management LLC and Ancora Advisors LLC are among hedge funds that have been pressuring Kohl's to cash out on assets and return money to shareholders after launching challenges in the last two years that led to three newcomers joining the company's board. Kohl's shares are down 37% year-to-date, double the drop of the broader stock market, as investors fret over its plummeting sales after the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company unsuccessfully tried to sell itself in the first half of 2022.

  • Zelenskiy: Russian fighters must leave Zaporizhzhia

    STORY: The shelling drew condemnation from the International Atomic Energy Agency which said such attacks risked a major disaster, although the U.N. atomic watchdog later confirmed that there were no immediate nuclear safety or security concerns at the nuclear power plant after a team of its experts toured the site."The demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is extremely important. Russia must withdraw all its fighters from there," Zelenskiy said, during his daily address on Monday.Russia and Ukraine on Monday traded blame for at least a dozen explosions at the nuclear power station, which has been under Russian control since soon after Russia invaded the country on February 24 but is across the Dnipro river from areas controlled by Kyiv.Zelenskiy also thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for "his readiness to support the protection of our energy objects."

  • FTX CEO Details Plans To Restructure Global Empire, Asks Stakeholders To 'Be Patient'

    The newly appointed CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, John Ray III, is in damage control mode, assuring FTX employees, vendors, customers, regulators, and government stakeholders to "be patient" after the collapse of the company. What Happened: In a Saturday statement, Ray said the company looks forward to selling or restructuring FTX's global empire. "I respectfully ask all of our employees, vendors, customers, regulators, and government stakeholders to be patient with us as we put in place

  • Why FTX Picked the Bahamas, And What Happens Now to the Crypto Hub

    More than a year before its collapse, FTX moved its headquarters to the Bahamas—a country that worked to lure crypto companies to its shores. So what makes the nation attractive to crypto? And how could FTX’s demise change that? Illustration: Adele Morgan

  • Crypto lender Genesis says no immediate plans to file for bankruptcy

    A report from Bloomberg News, citing sources, said Genesis was struggling to raise fresh cash for its lending unit, and warning investors it may need to file for bankruptcy if it does not find funding. Also, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources that the company approached crypto exchange Binance seeking an investment but Binance decided against it, fearing a conflict of interest down the line. Genesis also approached private equity firm Apollo Global Management for capital assistance, according to the report.

  • Binance says it will hire 600 by year end, bring total employees to 8,000

    The world’s largest crypto exchange seeks to hire 600 more employees by the end of this year, its founder and chief executive officer said.

  • Genesis Trading Warns of Possible Bankruptcy as Post-FTX Fundraising Falters: Report

    Having earlier suspended lending services, the crypto giant may be the latest victim of 'crypto contagion.'

  • Shareholders in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • Indians form a major chunk of Qatar's FIFA world cup fans

    India isn’t playing in the FIFA world cup going on in Qatar. Yet, Indian fans in the host nation are just hard to ignore.

  • FTX processed billions monthly in Africa before going bust

    On November 14, Nestcoin, one of the startups leading crypto and web3 efforts in Africa, announced that it was laying off several employees. The news is, in part, connected to the downfall of crypto exchange FTX, according to chief executive officer Yele Bademosi. Most FTX customers have been unable to withdraw their funds from the platform as the Bahamas-headquartered company goes through bankruptcy proceedings.

  • Starbucks is urged to keep its bathrooms open to everyone, not just paying customers

    The American Restroom Association calls on the coffee chain to "let the people go!'' after its CEO threatened to change its policy.

  • Column: How Sam Bankman-Fried exploited the 'effective altruism' fad to get rich and con the world

    This would-be crypto trillionaire promised to give away his wealth, but did he ever really mean it?

  • Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Nervous as the FTX Collapse Dents Institutional Confidence

    Coinbase and MicroStrategy bonds tanked, crypto markets plunged and the FTX exploiter moved a total of 180,000 ether. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • Sean McVay’s usage of Tutu Atwell against the Saints was baffling

    Tutu Atwell played 7 snaps against the Saints, 6 of which were as a run blocker. What was Sean McVay's plan?

  • At US$241, Is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ). The company's stock saw...

  • Legion of Super-Heroes Trailer Brings Past and Future Heroes Together

    While Warner Bros. has spent the last decade plus trying to whip DC Comics movies into some form of coherence in live action, its animated movie output has generally remained consistent. The 2010s saw over a dozen movies based on or inspired by the New 52 line of comics, and later rebooted into a new series of films beginning with 2020's Superman: Man of Tomorrow and Batman: The Long Halloween. Next year’s Legion of Super-Heroes continues the now five-film franchise by using Superman and Supergi

  • The Marvel History of Kang the Conqueror, the MCU’s Next Big Villain

    In the MCU's Multiverse Saga, the "Big Bad" is going to be Kang the Conqueror, so let's learn all about his Marvel Comics history.

  • Kanye West Causes Chaos After Crashing ComplexCon

    A large crowd of fans formed around the rapper after he unexpectedly showed up at the festival in Long Beach, California.

  • 75% of Sellers Are Overpricing Their Homes. Here's How That Could Backfire on You

    Because the real estate market doesn't have enough inventory to fully meet buyer demand, sellers still have an upper hand these days. Between rising mortgage rates and a general dip in demand, the housing market has cooled enough that buyers are no longer willing to throw any amount of money at a given property. The longer a home sits on the real estate market, the less negotiating power that seller has.