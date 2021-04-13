Binance Coin Surge Elevates Token to Ranks of Crypto Titans

Binance Coin Surge Elevates Token to Ranks of Crypto Titans
Olga Kharif
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Binance Coin has strengthened its position as one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies after a 53% rally in the past seven days to the third spot behind Bitcoin and Ether.

Issued by the world’s largest crypto exchange, the digital coin commonly known as BNB now has a market capitalization of $87 billion, according to CoinGecko.com. That makes it the third-most valuable cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin at $1.1 trillion and Ether at $252 billion. The token has traded places with Tether and other coins for weeks, underscoring BNB’s increasing importance in the crypto ecosystem.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s public debut this week is one reason for the recent jump. Digital coins of other cryptocurrency exchanges have been on a tear as well, with the coin of exchange Uniswap up 14% in the past 24 hours, and the token of FTX exchange rising in the past couple of days as well. Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, will be the first major cryptocurrency company go to public with an estimated valuation of about $100 billion.

“BNB had yet to replicate Bitcoin’s and Ether’s price appreciations of last year, so it is an alignment of quite a few positive setups for it to outperform,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo, who is long BNB. He added that some forecasts for the coin point to a price of almost $1,000.

BNB was trading at $562.42 as of 2:51 p.m. in Hong Kong Tuesday, little changed in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.com.

BNB has a lot going for it aside from the broader crypto enthusiasm. The token is used widely for trading on Binance, where it’s a sort of a loyalty system to reduce prices of trades, and the exchange’s trading volumes have exploded as Bitcoin vaults to new highs. What’s more, back in August of 2020 Binance started what it calls Smart Chain -- a competitor to Ethereum that can be used for applications like decentralized finance (peer-to-peer lending, borrowing and trading) -- but with lower transaction fees. A number of DeFi apps that used to run only on Ethereum, such as the 1inch exchange aggregator, have begun supporting Binance Smart Chain.

The Binance Smart Chain uses BNBs for transaction fees and other functions, and it has been on a tear. Its all-time-high transaction volume of 5 million transactions was higher than Ethereum’s 1.3 million. Binance has set up a $100 million accelerator fund to rev up projects on the blockchain, and more than 300 projects are already built on top of the Binance Smart Chain, including a distributed exchange called PancakeSwap. Users have locked about $31 billion in the Binance Smart Chain. Funds locked in DeFi on Ethereum reach $52 billion, according to DeFi Pulse.

“BSC is getting a ton of traction,” said Sam Bankman-Fried, chief executive officer of rival FTX exchange, where Binance holds a minority stake. “Worth noting that ETH’s traction was only ever ~50k users or so, though billions of dollars of capital. I don’t think it’ll replace ETH -- it’s too centralized -- but I do think it put a really serious dent in ETH’s narrative of dominance.”

Binance said the Smart Chain is not centralized, and does not belong to the exchange, but is governed by the community. Questions about Binance’s influence are giving some crypto insiders pause. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is investigating Binance over concerns it allowed Americans to place wagers that violated U.S. rules.

“In a time of relative peace, effectively centralized chains like BSC can win favor and usage, especially as Ethereum fees become a rake that price out all but the wealthiest users,” said Nic Carter, co-founder of Coin Metrics. “But I suspect that the more centralized chains which are effectively administered by corporate entities will prove fragile in the long term. I don’t believe BSC can survive even moderate state-level scrutiny should it materialize.”

Binance says it complies with all regulations, and is constantly working to improve its compliance.

(Updates with comment in the fourth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $60K as Coinbase Listing Stirs Fresh Crypto Hype

    The listing could spur newbie investors to try cryptocurrencies.

  • Major U.S. Stock Indexes Plow Higher with S&P 500, Dow Closing at Records

    U.S. Stocks linked to the recovering economy led the gains again amid the accelerating vaccine rollout.

  • U.K. Economy Rebounds in February as End of Lockdown Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. economy rebounded in February as a mass vaccination program and the prospect of a loosening of coronavirus restrictions lifted consumer confidence.Gross domestic product rose 0.4% following a revised 2.2% decline in January, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. All the main sectors of the economy saw output rise. The economy remains 7.8% smaller than it was before the pandemic hit Britain in February 2020.Britain is emerging from its third national lockdown with consumers and businesses increasingly optimistic about a rapid recovery from the worst recession in three centuries. The outlook depends on the willingness of households to spend an estimated 150 billion pounds ($206 billion) of savings accumulated when swathes of the economy were closed.A separate government report showed post-Brexit damage to U.K. merchandise trade with the European Union partially recovered in February on improved exports of cars and pharmaceuticals.U.K. goods exports to the EU rebounded almost 47% in February from a month earlier, while imports from the bloc increased 7.3%. The figures contrast with January’s performance, when trade in both directions with the EU recorded hefty drops.Read more: U.K. Goods Trade Partially Rebounds From Initial Brexit ShockService industries grew 0.2% in the month, a third of the pace economists had expected, with gains driven by retail, accommodation and food services, all of which remained in lockdown during the month. Health output fell 2.7% in the month after a string of increases linked to spending on the pandemic.Construction expanded 1.6%, triple what had been forecast. Industrial production rose a stronger-than-forecast 1%, driven by a 1.3% increase in manufacturing output.Early signs of pent-up demand came on Monday, when consumers flocked that were allowed to open for the first time in almost 100 days along with pubs and restaurants that have space to serve outside.The return of non-essential stores is the latest stage in a roadmap that Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes will see all remaining curbs removed by June 21. The first step was the reopening of schools on March 8, and signs are that economic activity picked up in March.A key purchasing-manager index rose well above the 50 level that divides contraction from expansion. Meanwhile, the British Retail Consortium said Tuesday that high street sales were higher last month than in both March 2020, when the first lockdown was imposed, and March 2019.Economists say Britain could experience a consumer boom if only a fraction of the excess savings is unleashed, and the Bank of England’s chief economist sees a risk of unwanted inflation.Falling infection rates and a rapid immunization program has boosted confidence the U.K. can avoid another lockdown. More than 60% of the adult population has now recieved a first dose of a vaccine.BOE Debate“While the U.K. is still on course for a modest contraction in GDP in the first quarter, investors are increasingly looking towards the forthcoming rebound in economic growth rather than dwelling on the negative quarterly figure,” said Dean Turner, economist at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Attention will soon turn to the Bank of England May monetary policy meeting. We expect a confirmation of their recently hawkish stance, more so in light of the fiscal easing announced in the March budget.”The better-than-expected performance in recent months suggests consumers and companies have adapted better to restrictions than they did during the first wave of the virus. GDP plunged by more than 19% in the second quarter of last year.Bloomberg Economics said the economy may shrink just 1.6% in the first quarter, less than half the contraction predicted by the BOE, after January was revised to show a smaller fall in GDP. What Our Economists Say ...“Looking beyond the first quarter, we continue to forecast growth will pick up sharply as the economy reaps the benefits of looser restrictions and the vaccine rollout program. Revisions to the level of GDP today and in the recent Quarterly National Accounts mean we now expect the economy to reach its pre-virus level in the first quarter of 2022.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT(Updates with reaction, BRC retail sales report)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • COPA Files Lawsuit Against Craig Wright for Bitcoin Whitepaper Copyright Claim

    The Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance (COPA), a non-profit crypto organization, has filed a lawsuit against Craig Wright for his copyright claim on the Bitcoin whitepaper. The group tweeted on April 12 that it would initiate a lawsuit asking the UK High Court to “declare that Mr. Craig Wright does not have copyright ownership over the … Continued

  • Microsoft is acquiring Nuance Communications for $19.7B

    Microsoft agreed today to acquire Nuance Communications, a leader in speech to text software, for $19.7 billion. In a post announcing the deal, the company said this was about increasing its presence in the healthcare vertical, a place where Nuance has done well in recent years. In fact, the company announced the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare last year, and this deal is about accelerating its presence there.

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pause, Nasdaq Slips After Powell Comments; Tesla Upgraded; Alibaba, Floor & Decor Rally

    Leaderboard stocks Floor & Decor and Robolox were early risers, Tesla rose on an upgrade, as the Nasdaq and Dow Jones shifted lower.

  • JPMorgan Says Bitcoin ETFs Could Shrink CME Futures Premium

    "Launching a bitcoin ETF in the U.S. will be the key to normalizing the pricing of bitcoin futures," according to JPMorgan.

  • Microsoft will acquire speech-tech giant Nuance for $19.7 billion

    Nuance already works with Microsoft on its Healthcare Cloud, now it'll be part of Microsoft's cloud business entirely.

  • Chip Shortages Are A Tailwind For Semiconductor Stocks

    Several Wall Street analysts pounded the table for semiconductor stocks on Monday, saying that lingering chip shortages are a positive sign for the sector. Nvidia was called a top pick.

  • Nvidia CFO Says Revenue Will Top First-Quarter Guidance

    Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said that the chip maker was on track to report sales above its $5.3 billion forecast for its fiscal first quarter. The company also announced its first data center CPU.

  • Q1 2021 Industry Trends: Institutional Interest in ETH Ramps Up

    These three events and two metrics show how ether markets are maturing.

  • Mutt's Sauce adjusts to online sales amid the pandemic

    Mutt's Sauce founder Charlynda Scale joined Yahoo Finance to discuss running guiding her small business thorugh the pandemic.&nbsp;

  • Coinbase Sails Toward $100 Billion Valuation on Crypto Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Looks like Wall Street is about to get 100 billion new reasons to believe in Bitcoin.Coinbase Global Inc., the fast-growing exchange at the center of the speculative frenzy in cryptocurrencies, is expected to go public this week at a staggering valuation of about $100 billion. That’s more than the venerable New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market combined -- for a company that didn’t even exist a decade ago.If all goes according to plan, Wednesday’s scheduled direct listing on Nasdaq will cement Coinbase’s position as the Big Board of the U.S. crypto scene and a potent symbol of the risks and rewards of the new era of digital money. Its founders, Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, own stakes worth $15 billion and $2 billion, respectively, according to Bloomberg estimates.The bottom line at the San Francisco-based exchange would seem to justify the sky-high valuation, at least recently. Coinbase said last week it expects to report first-quarter profit of $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it earned in all of 2020. And revenue in the first three months of 2021 probably surpassed all of the $1.3 billion total for last year. That compares with the $5.6 billion of revenue Nasdaq generated last year.Coinbase has 56 million verified users and adds about 13,000 new retail customers a day, according to cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari.“Coinbase is one of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges in the world,” Mira Christanto, an analyst who covers the company for Messari, said in a research report. “The market has shown that investors are hungry for crypto exposure through equity markets.”It’s an astounding ascent for a company started in a San Francisco apartment in 2012 by Armstrong and Ehrsam, who met online in a Bitcoin forum on Reddit. The apparent demand for Coinbase shares mirrors the appetite for all things crypto: Bitcoin has surged almost eightfold in the past year, hitting a record $61,742 in mid-March.The opportunity for Coinbase now is to capture the increasing number of institutional and corporate customers, such as MicroStrategy Inc. and Tesla Inc., that are buying Bitcoin for the long haul.“That’s going to be the Holy Grail for them if they can hold on to that business, because those folks are seen more as holders than traders,” said Julie Chariell, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence for fintech and payments firms.Providing additional products such as custody services might mean Coinbase could look more like a bank than an exchange in a few years, according to Chariell. “It’s a broader play, getting to be a one-stop shop for whatever you want to do with your crypto assets,” she said.Coinbase spokesman Elliott Suthers declined to make any company officials available for comment, citing the “quiet period” Coinbase is required to maintain before its Nasdaq listing.It’s been a long and sometime grueling road to the planned debut, and there are still risks to its business model.Coinbase disclosed in filings for the share sale that it had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission. According to a person familiar with the matter, the inquiry was related to XRP, the digital token created by Ripple that’s the subject of an SEC lawsuit alleging it was sold as an unregistered security.That same month, the SEC announced it was suing Ripple and two of its founders for violating U.S. securities laws. Coinbase was forced to de-list XRP, which at the time was the third most-valuable cryptocurrency in the world.It’s difficult to tell how the loss of XRP affected Coinbase’s earnings because Bitcoin at the same time was skyrocketing to records, said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Chariell. A greater risk would be the need to de-list many of the alt coins Coinbase now offers if the SEC case determines XRP is a security.“It is a risk, definitely, but I just don’t think it’s a big risk at this point,” she said.Despite the XRP scrutiny, Coinbase’s expansion plans seem to be working. In 2020, coins on the exchange other than Bitcoin and Ether accounted for the largest revenue share, at 44%, according to its SEC filing.“It made economic sense for Coinbase to list high-demand tokens due to higher competition from other exchanges,” Messari’s Christanto said.Bitcoin LinkAnother risk: Coinbase’s fortunes tend to correspond to Bitcoin’s volatile history. The exchange only turned a profit last year as institutional demand for crypto assets propelled Bitcoin and other coins such as Ether to new highs. The recent lean years, known as the crypto winter, stretched from 2018 to 2019, with Bitcoin hitting a low of about $3,100 in December 2018. Until then, Coinbase was known for listing only the big hitters in the crypto world, including Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ether.Coinbase’s prospects won’t come down to a single token like XRP. The majority of its revenue comes from trading fees, with retail customers charged an average of 1.4% and institutional clients about 0.05%, according to Christanto.To get it through the lean years, Coinbase has conducted seven fundraising rounds for a haul of more than $500 million since September 2012, Messari research shows. That’s on top of the revenue from selling Bitcoin and Ether, which more than tripled last year to $134 million, according to Messari.All of that has provided a strong financial position for Coinbase to list publicly. Based on figures provided by the company, Chariell calculated that 5.5 million monthly users equates to $3 billion in 2020 revenue. The top 12 fintech firms to go public in the last six months have had price-to-sales ratios of 36 times, she said. Multiplying that by 2020 revenue gets you a very large number.“You’re easily over $100 billion in market cap,” she said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Dominance at 2-Year Low as XRP, Binance’s BNB Rally

    Bitcoin prices have doubled this year, but several major altcoins have risen by many multiples.

  • Should you buy Coinbase? The valuation is ridiculous, based on this math

    The crypto markets are very young, and we expect many more companies to compete for the profits Coinbase (COIN) enjoys today. As the cryptocurrency market matures, we expect Coinbase’s transaction margins to drop precipitously. The race-to-zero phenomenon that took place in late 2019 with stock trading fees will likely make its way to the crypto trading space.

  • Government program provides up to $9,000 for COVID-related funeral costs

    FEMA on Monday opened its COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number to pay back funeral expenses for COVID-19 deaths dating back to Jan. 20, 2020.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift slightly higher

    Stock futures opened in slightly positive territory Monday evening following a mild session of market moves earlier in the day, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing narrowly below record levels.

  • Prince Philip: The Vanuatu tribes mourning the death of their 'god'

    As Britain grieves his death, so do some Pacific tribespeople who revere him as a spiritual figure.

  • Charles Barkley says he turned down offer to join 'Monday Night Football' broadcast

    Charles Barkley recently said he declined an offer to be on ESPN's 'Monday Night Football.' 'I only comment on basketball,' the NBA Hall of Famer said.

  • Monday Sunrise Briefing: Iran facility sabotaged. Are we safer?

    Good morning! Welcome to your Monday, April 12, 2021, sunrise briefing. Here are three news events - a blackout in Iran, GOP disunity, and British film awards - this past weekend (while you may have been planting arborvitae trees, grilling shrimp, and enjoying an offline life). Also, what to look for in the news this week.