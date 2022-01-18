Binance Destroys 1.6M BNB Tokens in First-Ever Auto Burn

Omkar Godbole
·2 min read

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance implemented its first-ever binance token (BNB) auto-burn program last quarter, removing over 1.6 million BNB tokens worth $750 million from circulation.

Under the new program, the number of tokens to be burned is arrived at using a formula based on the total number of blocks produced on the Binance Smart Chain, a programmable blockchain powering smart contracts and running parallel to Binance Chain, and BNB's average dollar-denominated price during the quarter.

The move away from the previous token burn methodology, which was based on revenue generated from the Binance centralized exchange, is expected to make the process more objective and clear to the BNB community.

"The implementation of the BNB auto-burn is a natural next step in BNB’s journey and will help the BNB community grow through providing greater autonomy, transparency, and predictability,” Changpeng Zhao (CZ), co-founder and CEO of Binance, said in an official announcement published on Binance blog.

Binance is committed to destroying 100 million BNB tokens, amounting to 50% of the circulating supply, through quarterly burns. According to data source Coin Tools, the exchange has destroyed nearly 35 million tokens via quarterly burns to date, having begun the program in late 2017.

Token burns are supposedly deflationary and usually meant to bring a store of value appeal to the cryptocurrency. In traditional finance, deflation means a consistent price decline. In crypto, a deflationary token is the one whose circulating supply will decrease over time, thus making it inflation-resistant or store of value asset.

"BNB is deflationary," Zhao tweeted early Tuesday along with the BNB burn news.

However, the 18th burn, the first-ever automated event, announced on Monday, has failed to put a bid under the cryptocurrency. At press time, BNB was trading flat on the day near $474, having dropped over 4% on Monday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • OKB Soars by 5% in 24 Hours Despite Poor Market Performance

    OKB, the native token of the OKEx crypto exchange, has added more than 5% to its value over the past 24 hours, outperforming some major coins like BTC.

  • Land Prices Surge on Cardano Metaverse Project Pavia

    Over 60% of 100,000 virtual land plots have sold on Pavia, with the remaining set to go under the hammer later this quarter.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    My three stocks to avoid last week were on the move -- as Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) were down 3%, up 1%, and down 7%, respectively -- averaging out to a 3% decline. This week, I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Crypto.com’s Stolen Ether Being Laundered Via Tornado Cash

    Ethereum mixer being used to obscure destinations of stolen ether from Crypto.com

  • Wrongful death lawsuit filed over tornado at Amazon warehouse in Illinois

    Lawyers filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday against Amazon and two other companies on behalf of the family of Austin McEwen. The delivery driver was killed Dec. 10, 2021, when a tornado struck the Amazon fulfillment center where he was working.

  • Pakistan’s Crime Agency to Ask Telecom Authority to Block Crypto Websites: Report

    The State Bank of Pakistan has already submitted recommendations for regulating cryptocurrencies.

  • Metaverse Token Avaxtars Built on Avalanche Rises over 180% in 24-hours

    Avaxtars, a metaverse coin built on the Avalanche blockchain was the highest price gainer among Metaverse tokens on January 17 noting 182.99% price gains.

  • Cardano spikes 13% in past 24 hours

    The development of smart contracts on Cardano (ADA) has led the blockchain network to notable growth, following a 13% surge, according to market data from Coin Rivet.

  • What Assets Should Be Included in Your Trust?

    A revocable living trust is a great tool to help your assets pass smoothly to your beneficiaries, and it can significantly reduce the headaches of probate. However, while some assets belong in a trust, others cannot (or should not) go into one.

  • Bitcoin could tumble below $30,000 this year as the crypto bubble pops, Invesco says

    "The mass marketing of bitcoin reminds us of the activity of stockbrokers in the run-up to the 1929 crash," Invesco's Paul Jackson said.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Ford Motor Company (F) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • Bitcoin's slump could be the start of a 'crypto winter' that sees prices crash, UBS says. Here are three reasons why.

    A deep and drawn-out crypto crash of the sort seen in 2018 is a growing possibility, analysts at investment bank UBS have warned.

  • De Beers Implements Big Diamond Price Hike as Demand Runs Hot

    (Bloomberg) -- De Beers pushed through one of its most aggressive diamond price increases in recent years as the world’s biggest producer of the stones cashes in on a buying frenzy for uncut gems.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Lose