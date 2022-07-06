Binance Extends Zero-Fee Bitcoin Trading Globally

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Courtesy of Lilli MartiniThis story contains graphic imagesI’d been to the July 4 parade in Highland Park so many times. This time, I went with my cousin and her boyfriend, plus another 5-year-old cousin and her grandmother. We walked in the pets and children’s march that comes right before the main parade and then rushed to our seats in front of Walker Bros. pancake house to take it all in—like I had done almost every year of my life.The ambulances and poli