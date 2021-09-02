Binance founder Changpeng Zhao says its U.S. crypto exchange arm targets IPO in three years - The Information

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, speaks at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance's founder and chief executive officer Changpeng Zhao said that its U.S. arm could have an initial public offering in the next three years, The Information reported https://bit.ly/3jBIOAT on Wednesday.

"Binance.US is just going to do what Coinbase did," Zhao said, according to the report.

Binance.US is also set to close on a large private fundraising round in the next two months that should reduce his control of the board, Zhao said in an Zoom interview with The Information.

Binance generated $800 million to $1 billion in profit last year, according to Zhao, the report added.

Last month, Brian Brooks, chief executive of the U.S. arm of the cryptocurrency exchange resigned just three months after taking up the role.

The exchange has come under pressure from regulators across the world due to concerns over the use of crypto in money laundering and risks to consumers.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former US President Donald Trump: Crypto Is A Disaster Waiting To Happen

    Donald Trump, the 45th president of the U.S., hasn’t changed his outlook towards cryptocurrencies as an asset class. What Happened: In an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday, Trump said he had not dabbled in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies because he prefers the U.S. dollar. “I like the currency of the United States. I think the others [cryptocurrencies] are potentially a disaster waiting to happen,” he said. The former president went on to state that the existence of cryptoc

  • Twitter Is Reportedly Testing Tipping In Bitcoin Feature

    Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is now testing Lightning Network-powered Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) tipping service. What Happened: According to a MacRumors report, Twitter's latest beta update allows to send Bitcoin tips to content creators through a Lightning Network integration in the "Tip Jar" feature added in May. While the option is not yet available to beta users, unused code suggests that the rollout will happen soon. When the Twitter Tip Jar was first created, it supported Bandcamp, Cash App, Patr

  • Prepare yourself financially, mentally and spiritually before dabbling in crypto

    Should you add cryptocurrencies to your portfolio? Learn to prioritize things like emergency savings, retirement and debt repayment first.

  • How One Covid Case Upended Toyota’s Just-in-Time Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The plant is operated by a key Toyota supplier and is one of

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now As Bitcoin Tops $50,000?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Windows 11 will be available on October 5th

    Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will be released on October 5th for new and upgrading users.

  • Is Shopify Stock A Buy After Reclaiming These Key Levels?

    Shopify has recorded more than $1 billion in quarterly sales for the first time. But is the stock a buy right now?

  • The best credit card for travel has a $1,250 welcome offer and new grocery perks

    Our best credit card for travel unveiled new dining and grocery perks and a sign-up bonus that could be worth $1,250 for new cardholders.

  • Crypto has ‘no border or boundaries,’ SEC’s Gensler tells European regulators

    U.S. Securities and Exchange Chairman Gary Gensler reached out to European lawmakers Wednesday with a request for collaboration on issues ranging from cryptocurrency regulations to disclosure rules on risks related to climate change, during a European Parliament committee hearing on economic and monetary affairs.

  • SEC boss says cryptocurrency can't last long outside of regulation: 'Finance is about trust'

    Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, implored cryptocurrency trading platforms to work with regulators and cautioned that their failure to do so could end up hurting them.

  • China Steps Up Monetary Support as Economy Takes Hit from Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- China ramped up financial support for small businesses and pledged better use of local government bonds as the economy showed further signs of a slowdown because of tight property controls and fresh virus outbreaks.The People’s Bank of China will provide 300 billion yuan ($46.4 billion) of low-cost funding to banks so they can lend to small and medium-sized companies, according to a statement released after a Wednesday meeting of the State Council, China’s equivalent of a governme

  • Chinese media defends wave of industry regulation, says reforms in West 'stuck in silence'

    "For the moment, reforms in the West are stuck in silence while public opinion there is busy pointing fingers at China, while China is the true doer who is slow in speech yet quick in action," the editorial reads. The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist party. "Such economic governance is not new to the world, but Western media outlets have kept pinning political labels on China's relevant practices, cursing China to fail," the op-ed read.

  • U.S. SEC charges BitConnect founder with $2 billion cryptocurrency fraud

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday sued the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange platform BitConnect over his alleged role in fraudulently raising about $2 billion from thousands of retail investors. Expanding a civil case announced in May, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani, an Indian citizen, with lying about BitConnect's ability to generate profits, and violating registration laws meant to protect investors. In a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, the SEC also charged promoter Glenn Arcaro and his firm Future Money Ltd with fraudulently receiving more than $24 million in "referral commissions" and other sums as BitConnect's top U.S. promoter.

  • Some Madera County businesses offering deals to vaccinated residents

    Residents will receive a "Vaccinate Madera" wristband that they can show at participating businesses to get deals.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Pemex Is Buying a U.S. Refinery That Lost $360 Million This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas oil refinery that Petroleos Mexicanos is buying has racked up a rare net loss of about $360 million this year, adding to the challenges Mexico faces in seeking energy independence. Mexico’s state-owned oil giant agreed in May to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s majority stake in the Deer Park refinery. The facility’s forced shutdown during the Texas freeze in mid-February led it to post the losses through July, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Deer Park ha

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.