Binance founder Changpeng Zhao says its U.S. crypto exchange arm targets IPO in three years - The Information

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, speaks at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance's founder and chief executive officer Changpeng Zhao said that its U.S. arm could have an initial public offering in the next three years, The Information reported https://bit.ly/3jBIOAT on Wednesday.

"Binance.US is just going to do what Coinbase did," Zhao said, according to the report.

Binance.US is also set to close on a large private fundraising round in the next two months that should reduce his control of the board, Zhao said in an Zoom interview with The Information.

Binance generated $800 million to $1 billion in profit last year, according to Zhao, the report added.

Last month, Brian Brooks, chief executive of the U.S. arm of the cryptocurrency exchange resigned just three months after taking up the role.

The exchange has come under pressure from regulators across the world due to concerns over the use of crypto in money laundering and risks to consumers.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Korean health workers drop strike plans after agreement

    South Korean frontline health workers on Thursday dropped plans to strike after they reached an agreement with the government on their demand for increased staffing and better work conditions during last-ditch negotiations overnight. Upon the union's request, the government agreed to establish at least four public infectious disease hospitals by 2024, draft a detailed nurse deployment guidelines per severity of COVID-19 patients by October, and expand funding to subsidise those treating contagious diseases to go into effect in January 2022. The United States has a recommended ratio of 1:5 and Japan has 1:7 while South Korea has none.

  • Afghan ally trapped in Afghanistan

    Afghan ally trapped in Afghanistan injured in bombing, son killed in attack.

  • Stock Market Strengthens As Nasdaq Hits Record High; 3 Breakouts Of Note

    The stock market strengthened in afternoon trading, leaving the major indexes at session highs and the Nasdaq composite at another record high.

  • Oil falls after OPEC+ sticks to raising supply amid demand doubts

    Oil prices fell on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to keep its policy of gradually returning supply to the market at a time when coronavirus cases around the world are surging and many U.S. refiners, a key source of crude demand, remained offline. U.S. oil fell 56 cents, or 0.8%, to $68.03 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia, together known as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to continue a policy of phasing out record production reductions by adding 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month to the market.

  • Black Woman Assaulted By Chicago Officer While Walking Her Dog On The Lakefront

    A white Chicago police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave following a suspected struggle with a Black woman who was walking her dog out on the lakefront.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • Ethereum Is Breaking Out — How Far Can It Rally Now?

    Ethereum is hitting its highest level since May and has almost doubled from the July low. Here's how to trade the potential breakout now.

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Just Like Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, from about 1.3% currently, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the category of “trash” should e

  • Thousands with student loan debt are owed refunds — see if you qualify

    You could be entitled to money back, but not realize it.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money

    You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • How Nio's Norway Market Entry Is Unfolding

    NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) announced its foray into Norway in early May, marking its first-ever overseas expansion. Since then, the automaker has moved at a fast pace. Here's a timeline. • Mid-June: Nio disclosed it received the European Whole Vehicle Type Approval for its ES8 SUV, signaling the receipt of the official nod for mass production and license plate registration in all EU countries. • Early July: The first batch of Nio home charging piles and superchargers were shipped to Norway, with the g

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Dogecoin Headed For Over $1, Crypto Market Analyst Believes

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is headed for much higher highs, according to cryptocurrency market analyst Gianni Di Poce. What Happened: Speaking at the Benzinga Crypto Trading Festival, Di Poce — financial analyst and president at market research firm The Mercator — said that he "wouldn't be surprised to see DOGE at over a buck a coin." The market analyst explained that the coin is now forming something that resembles a bull flag or a bull pennant and that we should expect new highs if it were to bre

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.