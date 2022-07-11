Binance gets nod from Spain to offer crypto exchange, custody services

Binance’s third approval in Europe came after the Bank of Spain allowed its Spanish subsidiary to register as a virtual asset services provider (VASP), the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume said Friday.

The registration will allow Binance to offer crypto asset exchange and custody services in Spain in compliance with the requirements of its central bank’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) rules, Binance said in a press release.

The approval comes after authorities in France and Italy allowed Binance to offer crypto-related services in May. It has also sought a similar license in Germany.

