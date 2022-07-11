Binance gets nod from Spain to offer crypto exchange, custody services

Binance’s third approval in Europe came after the Bank of Spain allowed its Spanish subsidiary to register as a virtual asset services provider (VASP), the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume said Friday.

Fast facts

  • The registration will allow Binance to offer crypto asset exchange and custody services in Spain in compliance with the requirements of its central bank’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) rules, Binance said in a press release.

  • The approval comes after authorities in France and Italy allowed Binance to offer crypto-related services in May. It has also sought a similar license in Germany.

