Binance-incubated Injective Labs raises US$40 mln

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

Pantera-capital backed Injective Labs has raised US$40 million to be used to create blockchain optimized for financial applications, it said in a statement.

Fast facts

  • The funding round was led by Jump Crypto and BH Digital, the crypto arm of hedge fund manager Alan Howard.

  • Injective, a layer-1 network, will also use the capital to increase utility for its native INJ token, as well as create new liquidity avenues for dApps (decentralized applications) built on Injective.

  • Jump Crypto has previously engaged in similar deals with blockchains such as Solana and Oasis, it said in a statement.

  • The new capital will to support developers who focus on diversifying the Injective ecosystem, the company said.

  • New applications, such as prediction markets, lending protocols and savings dApps, can all build on Injective while utilizing its core modules to expand the Injective ecosystem.

  • Injective said it now has reached over 92 million on-chain transactions, while dApps built on Injective have generated over US$7 billion in cumulative volume.

