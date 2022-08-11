Binance-incubated Injective Labs raises US$40 mln

Pantera-capital backed Injective Labs has raised US$40 million to be used to create blockchain optimized for financial applications, it said in a statement.

Fast facts

The funding round was led by Jump Crypto and BH Digital, the crypto arm of hedge fund manager Alan Howard.

Injective, a layer-1 network, will also use the capital to increase utility for its native INJ token, as well as create new liquidity avenues for dApps (decentralized applications) built on Injective.

Jump Crypto has previously engaged in similar deals with blockchains such as Solana and Oasis, it said in a statement.

The new capital will to support developers who focus on diversifying the Injective ecosystem, the company said.

New applications, such as prediction markets, lending protocols and savings dApps, can all build on Injective while utilizing its core modules to expand the Injective ecosystem.

Injective said it now has reached over 92 million on-chain transactions, while dApps built on Injective have generated over US$7 billion in cumulative volume.

