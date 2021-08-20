Binance Outages Cost Crypto Traders Millions, Now They’re Fighting Back

BeInCrypto –

Hundreds of Binance users are seeking damages for money they lost during major service outages.

A growing group of Binance traders is pursuing the largest crypto exchange in the world over losses suffered during a service outage earlier this year. The group has taken the next step in its quest for compensation by securing financial backing to fight the exchange in court.

According to the Financial Times, Swiss litigation finance firm Liti Capital has stepped up and pledged no less than $5 million to the group. The $5 million will fund an international arbitration case against Binance in Hong Kong. Liti Captial has enlisted the help of New York-based law firm White & Case to represent the victims.

