Binance Partners with Alchemy Pay to Build Payment Bridge

Binance and crypto payment technology providers Alchemy Pay are teaming up to bring Binance Pay to Shopify, Aldo, and other merchants.

On Aug 4 Binance and Alchemy Pay announced a partnership to help integrate several major merchants. The pair will build a payment bridge between cryptocurrency and fiat using Alchemy Pay’s hybrid payment solutions and the Binance Pay wallet.

Binance Pay serves as a borderless user-to-user crypto payment option housed within the Binance App. As of February, it was still in beta testing. The feature allows users to sent crypt payments to merchants, and vice versa, as well as offering free handling fees associated with digital currency transactions. Binance Pay offers more than 40 different cryptocurrencies as options for both merchants and consumers.

