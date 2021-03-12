Binance Probed by CFTC Over Whether U.S. Residents Traded

1 / 2

Binance Probed by CFTC Over Whether U.S. Residents Traded

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Bain, Tom Schoenberg and Matt Robinson
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd., the largest cryptocurrency exchange, is being investigated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over concerns that it allowed Americans to place wagers that violated U.S. rules, according to people familiar with the matter.

The CFTC is seeking to determine whether Binance, which isn’t registered with the agency, permitted U.S. residents to buy and sell derivatives that the regulator polices, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the probe is confidential. Binance, which has an office in Singapore but says it lacks a single corporate headquarters, hasn’t been accused of misconduct and the investigation may not lead to an enforcement action.

The scrutiny is the latest sign that market watchdogs may thwart the crypto industry’s ambitions of becoming more mainstream for U.S. investors. The CFTC considers virtual currencies like Bitcoin and Ether to be commodities and claims jurisdiction over their futures and other derivatives. That means crypto platforms face strict customer protection and oversight demands if Americans are trading on them -- regardless of where exchanges are based.

Binanance co-founder Changpeng Zhao said Friday that the company closely follows American rules and has a strong controls to prevent its customers from laundering funds. Speaking during an event on the social media platform Clubhouse, he declined to comment on whether the CFTC is investigating Binance.

“We’ll continue to improve our compliance,” Zhao said. “We’ll also work very actively with regulators around the world to improve the compliance standards of the industry.”

Binance said in an earlier statement Thursday that it blocks U.S. residents from its website and uses advanced technology to analyze deposits and withdrawals for signs of illicit transactions. Binance takes its compliance obligations “very seriously,” the company said. The CFTC declined to comment.

Bitcoin fell after news of the Binance investigation was reported, and was down 2% to $56,420.45 as of 10:42 am New York Time.

U.S. Crackdown

The investigation adds to the U.S.’s growing crackdown on crypto. The CFTC has already sued BitMEX for failing to register as a broker, with the exchange’s market share declining since it became a target of regulatory scrutiny. Coinbase Global Inc., the U.S.’s biggest crypto exchange, also disclosed last month that it’s responding to a wide-ranging CFTC probe.

Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department is considering new rules that would force banks to record the identities of those who invest in virtual assets. While advocates say the move would crack down on money laundering and other illegal activities, Bitcoin holders argue it would undermine a key draw of cryptocurrencies: the ability to send funds without government oversight.

Read More: Bitcoin Storm Brewing Over Trump’s Anti-Money Laundering Push

An enforcement action against Binance, which has become emblematic of crypto’s meteoric rise, would be the highest-profile CFTC case tied to digital tokens. Zhao, the Binance co-founder who goes by CZ, regularly promotes the asset class on television and social media, saying it has helped make him a billionaire.

In 2019, Binance established San Francisco-based Binance.US, which Zhao has said is an independent entity for American customers that is registered with Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and holds several state licenses. Still, he has acknowledged that improper trades may be slipping through the cracks.

“We have always blocked U.S. access, but users do find intelligent ways to get around our block sometimes and we just have to be smarter about the way we block,” he said in a November interview with Bloomberg.

Read More: Largest Crypto Exchange Names Ex-U.S. Senator Baucus as Adviser

Binance’s Growth

Bitcoin’s surge past $50,000 has been a boon for Binance, as the exchange is raking in new users faster than ever. The crypto behemoth has been attracting more than 300,000 user registrations a day, exceeding its previous peak reached in 2017, Zhao told Bloomberg TV last month.

In the U.S., that kind of growth often attracts attention from regulators and law-enforcement agencies that are concerned about illegal trading, manipulation, money laundering and sanctions violations.

In October, the CFTC sued Seychelles-based BitMEX in federal court for allegedly letting Americans trade crypto derivatives and not registering with the agency as a brokerage, among misconduct. BitMEX’s founders were separately charged criminally by the Justice Department with violating U.S. laws meant to prevent money laundering, a claim also made by the CFTC.

In a statement after the actions were filed, BitMEX said it strongly disagreed with the accusations and that it has always sought to comply with U.S. laws. One defendant pleaded not guilty, while two others are negotiating with prosecutors to make court appearances. The status of the fourth defendant couldn’t be determined.

Binance’s corporate structure is unusual. Zhao said in an interview this month that the company consists of a number of entities spread around the world. Among those asking questions about the firm’s compliance with rules is Coinbase. In documents recently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of a planned initial public offering, Coinbase said it competes with firms with “varying degrees of regulatory adherence, such as Binance.”

(Updates with co-founder’s comments in fourth and fifth paragraphs.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ACCOINTING.com's Tracking Tools Aim To Change The Discourse In The Crypto Market

    Despite the massive growth that’s occurred in the cryptocurrency market through 2020, the perception of the more than decade-old asset class is still fairly monolithic. And while part of this lack of dimensionality is because of the outsized role that bitcoin plays in the market, representing about two-thirds of the entire digital asset market cap, it’s also a symptom of the one-dimensional analysis that often generalizes the behavior of vastly different kinds of digital assets into a single market. It’s a state of affairs that stood out to the co-founders of cryptocurrency accounting platform ACCOINTING.com, and one they are hoping to change with the new suite of tracking and community tools recently introduced to the platform. “The crypto market has obviously been growing exponentially,” said ACCOINTING.com Co-founder and Chief Experience Officer Alex Lindenmeyer. “Considering that there are currently around 7,500 coins – and that number grows every day – we believe that crypto assets will start to be looked at more in terms of sectors rather than as a holistic cryptocurrency market.” Benzinga recently spoke with the founding members of the ACCOINTING.com team to delve into exactly how the platform’s new coin tracking and community features were implemented in order to enhance the discourse in the cryptocurrency market. And while accounting and portfolio tracking remain the heart of the software, the team also emphasized the critical role optimizing user experience serves in guiding the platform’s continued evolution. Redefining Crypto In explaining the enhancements introduced to ACCOINTING.com’s web and mobile platforms, Lindenmeyer highlighted how the team approached the challenge of differentiating various crypto assets through community input and collaboration. Part of this will be achieved through greater customization and sharing, such as the ability to create lists for different asset categories that users can make public and share within their community. “Think of it the same way stocks are categorized. For example, maybe you’re researching tech stocks or you’re looking for electric car stocks, you don't browse through a list of random stocks, but that’s how digital assets are treated.” said Lindenmeyer. “Providing users the ability to make lists is a way of changing the mindset in terms of how the crypto market is structured throughout these different sectors – such as decentralized finance, oracles or non-fungible tokens – rather than just browsing through an endless list of coins.” However, another aspect the team focused on was consolidating crypto performance and portfolio data and presenting it to users in a way that provides greater context to their own portfolios. “We are developing more features on that end as well, such as historical allocations that allow users to understand where your portfolio was at a certain time in order to analyze and draw conclusions from their current versus historical performance. We plan to develop more features in terms of performance that really focus on giving the users better insight into their trading while still maintaining the core goal of ACCOINTING.com, which is still simple user experience.” Said Lindenmeyer. Guided By Users One of the main forces behind implementing these user-focused features is Kyle Zhang, a fellow co-founder and chief innovation officer with ACCOINTING.com. Zhang elaborated on how all of the features Lindenmeyer highlighted were implemented in response to user feedback as well as how that community’s input continues to influence the features and capabilities of ACCOINTING.com to expand analysis of the crypto market. “We focus on making sure that the users are heard for every single feature that we do, which includes testing and surveys to ask our users firsthand if they like an idea or if they’re satisfied with the way we've presented the idea,” said Zhang. That user feedback, Zhang explains, not only aided the refinement of the platform’s tools, but also added to the quality of analysis ACCOINTING.com is able to offer users. By leveraging the portfolio and community data generated by the platform’s users, ACCOINTING.com’s architecture helped to create a unique data set for analysis and comparison between different traders within the community. “All the users’ data go into this big data set that we help present to the user to show how their portfolio compares to others on the platform,” said Zhang. “Some days in the market, you can have plus 20% or minus 30%. When you can benchmark it against other people, you can see whether they are experiencing the same market, doing better or worse than you are.” Just The Beginning According to the co-founders, the added functionality and analysis tools that have so far been implemented on ACCOINTING.com are only the start. Leveraging its foundation as a comprehensive crypto accounting platform, ACCOINTING.com aims to serve as an essential tool for those looking for the most accurate and incisive analysis of the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market. As the platform’s user base grows and codifies, ACCOINTING.com plans to continue to roll out additional features that take advantage of the user-generated data and enhance the overall user experience for every kind of crypto trader. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaShareholder Perks Platform TiiCKER Shares Its Detroit Ties With UsersA Look Under The Hood Of One Of The World's First Bitcoin ETFs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin on the Balance Sheet? Corporate Buying Might Become a Global Trend

    According to Arcane, the new corporate buyers appear intent on keeping the cryptocurrencies for the long term "and see further upside potential in bitcoin."

  • 'Gotham' Star Morena Baccarin Gave Her Baby Boy an Adorably Old-Fashioned Name

    “2021 is looking up,” dad Ben McKenzie captioned the baby announcement.

  • ‘Keanu’ Explained: What It Means to Merge Two Ethereum Projects

    Keep and NuCypher, ICO-era survivors with $500M in combined assets, may soon forge a new model of cooperation among decentralized protocols.

  • Binance probed by CFTC over whether U.S. residents made trades: Bloomberg News

    The CFTC is investigating if the company, which isn't registered with the agency, permitted U.S. residents to trade derivatives that the regulator polices, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Binance has not been accused of misconduct and the probe may not lead to any enforcement action, the report added. The company and the CFTC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Argo Blockchain Takes 25% Stake in $40M Crypto VC Fund

    The publicly listed bitcoin mining firm is investing $10 million in Pluto Digital Assets' new fund.

  • Forget Buying the Dip, MicroStrategy Buys $15M of Bitcoin as It Nears the All-Time High

    This latest purchase brings the firm's total bitcoin holdings to around 91,326, bought for an average of $24,214 apiece.

  • Fox News guest Candace Owens claims Meghan isn’t Black enough to be a victim of racism

    Conservative commentator refers to duchess as ‘typical leftist narcissist’ in latest attack to air on network

  • De Blasio: NYC mayor calls on Cuomo to quit over harassment claims

    Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women, allegations he denies.

  • VIRUS TODAY: Biden signs aid bill; ex-presidents get shots

    VACCINES: More than 64.0 million people, or 19.3% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. — State governments are drawing up big plans for their share of COVID-19 relief bill.

  • Garland pledges to adhere to 'norms' as U.S. attorney general

    Merrick Garland, sworn in as U.S. attorney general on Thursday, pledged that the Justice Department would adhere to "norms" to earn the trust of the American people, alluding to Democratic complaints of its politicization under Republican former President Donald Trump. Garland, who had served as a federal appellate judge and federal prosecutor before President Joe Biden nominated him as the top U.S. law enforcement official, addressed department employees a day after the Senate confirmed him to the post. "The only way we can succeed and retain the trust of the American people is to adhere to the norms that have become part of the DNA of every Justice Department employee," Garland said.

  • Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

    The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland on Wednesday to be the next U.S. attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote, placing the widely-respected, veteran judge in the post as President Joe Biden has vowed to restore the Justice Department's reputation for independence. Democrats have praised Garland, a federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, as a highly qualified and honorable jurist who is uniquely qualified to lead the department after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump. Garland will now inherit a Justice Department embattled by a turbulent era under Trump, who insisted that the attorney general and the department must be loyal to him personally, battering the department’s reputation.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Trump Org Ex-Wife: Trump Showed Nudes at Weisselberg’s Mom’s Shivah, but We Got a Free Apartment

    Reuters/Carlo AllegriManhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced Friday that he will not run for re-election—but it sure sounds like he’s trying his hardest to ensure his last months in office come to a dramatic climax as he weighs up whether to charge a case against former President Donald Trump.In a piece for The New Yorker, investigative journalist Jane Mayer reports that Vance’s office has dramatically accelerated the investigation into Trump’s business dealings in recent weeks—particularly since it got its hands on Trump’s tax records at the end of a long legal battle last month. As one person said to be closely involved in the investigation told The New Yorker: “They mean business now... It hit me—they’re closer.”One interesting new detail from the probe comes from Jennifer Weisselberg—the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Allen Weisselberg has reportedly been identified by prosecutors as the most likely candidate to flip against Trump and spill all the gory details of his business dealings. And, by the sounds of it, his former daughter-in-law has already picked her side.In her first substantial public comments on the case, Jennifer Weisselberg confirmed that she’s spoken to investigators about ex-husband Barry Weisselberg’s time managing the Trump-operated ice-skating rink and carousel in Central Park. Specifically, Jennifer Weisselberg said that investigators have asked about the seven rent-free years they spent in a Trump-owned apartment overlooking Central Park.“Only a small part of your salary is reported,” she said. “They pay you with apartments and other stuff, as a control tactic, so you can’t leave. They own you! You have to do whatever corrupt crap they ask.” If this alleged gift wasn’t declared in tax forms, prosecutors could use it against the couple—and as leverage to tempt Allen Weisselberg into cooperating.Allen Weisselberg Is the Trump Exec Who Could Take Down the DonaldHowever, Jennifer Weisselberg thinks it’s unlikely her ex-father-in-law will play ball, saying: “He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife... For Donald, it’s a business. But for Allen it’s a love affair.” As an example, she recalled to Mayer being hit on by Trump in front of her then father-in-law—at a shivah for Allen’s deceased mother—and said with incredulity: “He didn’t stand up for me!” Jennifer Weisselberg also said that, at the same event to mourn the dead, Trump showed people photographs of naked women with him on a yacht.Separately, Mayer also reported the first details of the whereabouts of Trump’s tax documents after they were provided to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in February. The hard drive is believed to be in an incredibly high-security chamber within the Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building. The chamber is reported to be sealed by bank-vault-style doors, and lined with copper foil to stop remote tampering attempts.Meanwhile, CNN reported Friday that Trump’s time in the White House has given New York prosecutors an possible boost for any case against Trump. Prosecutors have reportedly discussed using a section of New York criminal procedure that allows for the extension of the statute of limitations if a defendant has been out of state “continuously,” as Trump has been since he took office in 2017. According to CNN, prosecutors think that could afford them more time to investigate Trump’s business dealings.House Intel Will Call Trump Org Moneyman Allen Weisselberg to TestifyHowever, while the investigation is heating up, there is clearly still a lot of work to do before Vance departs office in nine months—and there’s still a possibility that the investigation will be closed with no charges.Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told The New Yorker: “All the signals indicate that there’s a belief on the part of that office that there’s a good chance of a charge... [But] no one should be under the illusion that this is easy or a slam-dunk case.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Razzies: Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway nominated for 'worst acting'

    Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway are up for Razzies, the annual alternative to the Oscars.

  • Fox News airs 'live Tucker reaction' shot during Biden's speech

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson is apparently pivoting to YouTube-style reaction videos. President Biden on Thursday evening delivered the first prime-time address of his presidency, discussing the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the major news networks covered the speech, but Fox News's approach was certainly unique. Biden was speaking during the hour that Tucker Carlson Tonight would normally air, and Fox through much of the address threw a "live Tucker reaction" box in the bottom corner of the screen, which just showed Carlson sitting there silently listening to it. Fox News has an inset box during Biden's address showing Tucker Carlson reacting to what Biden is saying in realtime labeled LIVE TUCKER REACTION pic.twitter.com/pzTOBFvwTU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2021 Presumably, the intention was partially to assure impatient Tucker Carlson Tonight fans that their regularly scheduled programming would begin soon, and the network even made use of a series of chyrons repeatedly hyping up Carlson's comments, as if he were about to deliver the official response to the State of the Union. "TUCKER RESPONDS TO BIDEN IN LESS THAN 3 MINUTES," said one chyron, while another promised, "BIDEN SPEECH NEARLY FINISHED; TUCKER WILL RESPOND," and still another oddly impatient one declared, "BIDEN SHOULD BE FINISHED; TUCKER IS ON ANY MINUTE." The reaction box quickly drew derision on Twitter, with CNN's Oliver Darcy also ripping into the network's chyrons, writing, "It goes without saying, this is not how an actual news network covers a presidential address." It remains to be seen whether Fox could make this a staple, but either way, superimposing the "live Tucker reaction" box onto various other things may be a meme just waiting to happen. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • Cyrus Vance, prosecutor investigating Trump, won't seek reelection

    Vance's most high-profile current case is a wide-ranging criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump

  • Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, and now things get tougher

    Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.

  • She bullied and insulted students for years; her Florida school let her keep teaching

    Despite years of troubling classroom conduct, a Florida middle school teacher eluded serious consequences for nearly a decade.

  • Popularity of Harry and Meghan plummets in UK after Oprah interview, poll says

    The popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a poll on Friday. During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be. The tell-all interview has plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.