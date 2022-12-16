Binance Proof-of-Reserves Auditor Mazars Pauses All Work for Crypto Clients

Mazars, the auditing firm working with Binance and other crypto exchanges on proof-of-reserves statements, has paused all work for crypto clients, Binance said in an emailed statement.

"Mazars has indicated that they will temporarily pause their work with all of their crypto clients globally, which include Crypto.com, KuCoin, and Binance. Unfortunately, this means that we will not be able to work with Mazars for the moment," a Binance spokesperson said. The suspension was reported earlier by Bloomberg.

The accounting firm performed a proof-of-reserves assessment of Binance earlier this month, finding its bitcoin reserves were overcollateralized. The link to the report on Mazars' website no longer works.

The auditor also found that Kucoin's BTC, ETH, USDT and USDC reserves were all overcollateralized. This report is also no longer available. Mazar's assessment of Crypto.com's reserves found them to be fully backed 1:1.

Crypto exchanges came under pressure to provide proof of reserves in the wake of the of collapse of FTX, a once dominant exchange that went bankrupt last month with former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried now in custody in the Bahamas on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering among others.

Mazars was not immediately available to respond to CoinDesk's request for further comment.

