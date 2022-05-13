Binance pulls the plug on TerraUSD (UST) trading pairs

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange will delist a number of trading pairs linked to TerraUSD (UST), an algorithmic stablecoin that has been in a freefall since earlier this week.

Binance Friday said it will remove and cease the trading of several spot trading pairs, including BTC-UST, LUNA-UST, ETH-UST, BNB-UST and UST-USDT.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange did not give a reason for the move.

The crypto exchange’s decision comes as UST, which should be tentatively pegged to the U.S. dollar, plunged to US$0.1946 at the time of publishing, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Meanwhile, Binance also will delist a number of LUNA trading pairs, the company said in a separate statement on Friday.

The price of LUNA, designed to keep UST pegged to the greenback, fell as low as $0.0024 on the exchange operated by Binance on Friday morning Asia time, down 98.6% over the past 24 hours.

