Binance Recovers $5.8M Linked to Axie Infinity Hack

When the Vietnam-based outfit behind the crypto game Axie Infinity was hacked last month -- hackers stole upward of $625 million in Ethereum from its blockchain, with the FBI now pointing fingers at a North Korean state-sponsored group as the culprit -- questions quickly arose around who, exactly, would make the company's customers whole. The outfit later said it would use its own balance sheet funds, along with an injection of $150 million in capital led by Binance, to make up the difference, but the episode, along with a newer lawsuit lodged earlier this month against three venture investors in the crypto token exchange Uniswap, has raised questions about who is protected against what in a more decentralized world where web3 startup companies are building atop blockchains like Ethereum and Solana.