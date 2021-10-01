Binance Recruits Ex-IRS Agents to Help With Compliance Push

BeInCrypto –

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced it has hired a pair of former IRS Special Agents to help with compliance.

The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, announced that it has hired former IRS agent Tigran Gambaryan to join its ranks. For the last decade, Gambaryan worked as a special agent for the IRS’s Criminal Investigation Cyber Crimes Unit (IRS-CI) headquartered in Washington. During that time, Gambaryan took part in several high-profile investigations including the Mt. Gox hack and the dismantling of Silk Road.

According to the press release from Binance, Gambaryan took part in investigations pertaining to “national security, terrorism financing, identity theft, distribution of child pornography, tax evasion, and bank secrecy act violations.”

